Cyber Monday AirPods deals continue to stun with stellar savings on AirPods Pro

Cyber Monday deals may not kick off officially until November 30, but a continuation of the brilliant Black Friday AirPods deals means you can still get the Apple AirPods Pro at their lowest ever price in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals in your region.)

In these stunning early Cyber Monday AirPods deals, you can get the AirPods Pro for just $169 at Walmart, cutting the price by a whopping $80. We had previously seen this price at Amazon on Black Friday, but it sold out very quickly – and this Walmart deal is also bouncing in and out of stock, so you should act quickly if you want to grab the noise-cancelling buds at their lowest price in the US.

Meanwhile, UK shoppers can get the AirPods Pro for £195 at Laptops Direct, with the retailer improving upon the previous lowest price by... £3. Not a huge improvement, but still a fantastic saving on the Apple earbuds, and the lowest price we've seen so far in the UK.

Stunning AirPods deal Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Walmart

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. This deal is bouncing in and out of stock, so you may find it is sold out.

Lowest price Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and thanks to a new price cut, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit, plus a new Dolby Atmos feature that allows for cinematic virtual object-based sound.

As we mentioned above, these are the best early Cyber Monday AirPods deals we've seen and a fantastic price for Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. Because of its popularity, the AirPods Pro have been flashing in and out of stock, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Check out our guide to all the Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deals, including the less expensive AirPods (2019).

Not in the US or UK? See the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals in your region below.

