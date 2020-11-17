Currys Black Friday headphone deals: save 30% on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and more

The early Currys Black Friday deals are already well underway and some of the biggest savings so far are on wireless headphones.

The headline story in Currys' sales might be the 28% price cut on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones, but there are some even bigger discounts available on less well-known, but still very capable, wireless cans. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals near you).

One of these standouts is a 62% price slash on the Marshall Major III wireless headphones, which brings them firmly into Christmas stocking territory at only £49. Our review praised their stylish, foldable design and sparkly sound quality in the top and mid-ranges.

Rivaling that deal is the 33% price cut on the JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancellers – these comfortable, generously-padded headphones have a 12-hour battery life and a powerful bass response.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones: £179 £125 at Currys

The Solo 3 are a little older now, but a £54 price cut at Currys makes them wildly good value. They sound good, have decent battery, and work with both iOS and Android devices.

Marshall Major III wireless headphones £129 £49.00 at Currys

These stylish on-ear headphones are currently an impressive 62% off at Currys, making them a real steal for anyone looking for a foldable set of cans for long journeys (when those are allowed again). We've been impressed by their sturdiness and sparkly sound quality, making them a fine buy at this price.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

One of the better pairs of budget noise-cancelling headphones, the on-ear 600BTNCs have just had their price slashed by 33%. You get JBL's signature deep but tight bass response in a comfortable, wireless package that folds down when not in use.View Deal

Huawei FreeBuds 3 £119 £99 at Currys

Looking for some Apple Airpods for your Android phone? The FreeBuds 3 fit the bill and also bring active noise cancellation, which does a good job of blocking out background noise. Even better, they're currently 17% off in this fine Currys deal. View Deal

If you're looking for a slightly less obtrusive musical partner for your Android smartphone, though, then the Huawei FreeBuds 3 could well fit the bill.

These AirPod-like buds have an open-ear fit – which means they don't jam into your ear like passive noise cancellers – and impressed us with their convenience and spacious soundstage. They've just dropped to their lowest ever price of £99 at Currys.

While headphones are among the headline acts in Currys' early Black Friday deals, there are some fine offers in other areas too – including a free Google Nest Mini when you buy a Fitbit Inspire 2, plus its competition to get 50% off any LG OLED TV you buy from Currys during Black Friday.

