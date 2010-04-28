Workers overwhelmed with Computer Stress Syndrome

Slow boot times, continually crashing PCs and annoying tech support people all add to our overwhelming sense of Computer Stress Syndrome in today's digital society, according to a new study.

We are all digital-dependents now, whether we embrace tech (which TechRadar, of course, does!) or reject it like modern-day Luddites.

As such we find ourselves "increasingly overwhelmed and upset with technical glitches and problems in [our] daily lives," says a new report called "Combating Computer Stress Syndrome."

Computer Stress increases

The report was based on a survey of over 1000 American communications workers by a Customer Experience Board created by the Chief Marketing Officer Council.

It pointed towards "frustrating, complex computers and devices, technical failures, viral infections, and long waits to resolve support issues" as the primary reasons for computer related stress in workers.

The study concluded that: "The reality is that numerous, persistent problems are troubling most computer users, creating unnecessary anguish and anxiety as a result.

"Digitally dependent users are getting fed up and frustrated with the current state of computer related stress, and clearly looking for a better way to address and reduce it.

"Users face a continuous state of technical anxiety and challenge such as setting up new computer products, keeping up with software upgrades and migrating to new applications and operating systems, as well as dealing with malware infections, web threats, identity theft and more."

Via Yahoo