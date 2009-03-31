Microsoft staff sent home during G20 protests

Microsoft has advised workers at its London office to remain at home on 1 April, for fear of the G20 demonstrators targeting the software giant.

Microsoft is apparently fearful that staff could be targeted by protesters and that transport will be affected by the G20 protests.

So workers at the software company's Victoria offices have been told that they should work from home, and advised to 'not antagonise' rioters or get too close to the disruptions.

Google staying

Interestingly, Google, which also has London headquarters in Victoria just a minute or two's walk away from Microsoft's building, has confirmed to TechRadar that it will not be taking a similar stance.

"No such measure has been taken here," a spokesman confirmed.

The G20 protesters are expected to chiefly target banks and bankers – with the blame for the current economic crisis planted right at the money industry's doorstep.

However, it appears that the world's richest company is also fearful of reprisals, whereas Google is secure in the knowledge that it will not attract the anti-capitalist ire.

UPDATE (12:00)

Microsoft has insisted to TechRadar that it is NOT true that it has asked staff to work from home, although we have it on good authority that staff were in fact told specifically not to make the journey in.

Microsoft's official response is:

"Microsoft confirms it has not asked its London-based staff to work from home during the G20 summit. In common with many London-based organisations, it has provided general common-sense safety guidance to its employees."