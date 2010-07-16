Acer announces world's slimmest LCD displays

Acer has this week announced its new S1 Series LCD displays, ranging from 18.5 inches to 23 inches and measuring a tiny 13mm to 15mm thick.

The four new models offer up full HD, a contrast ratio of 12,000,000:1 and a 5ms response time, as well as packing an attractive, glossy black design.

"Designed from scratch to combine an eye-catching design with excellent video graphic performance, this series is a real jewel, including innovative display technologies to deliver crisp and clear images," the says Acer about the products.

"With clean lines, a polished black bezel and graceful glossy foot stand, the S1 series is the perfect blend of ultra slim, sophistication and style."

Keeping it green

Keeping to its green credentials, Acer continues its EcoDisplay campaign with a logo on the display indicating low environmental impact, made possible by using environmentally friendly materials and achieving low power consumption.

The S1 displays include VGA and DVI ports with HDCP encryption, so you'll be able to watch all of your purchased HD content with their tedious DRM protection. An HDMI port is available on the 21 and 23 inch models only.

That contrast ratio is constantly altered with every frame by Acer's Adaptive Contrast Management to achieve ultra-sharp images.

The Acer S1 Series displays retail from £119.99 for the 18.5inch model, up to £169.99 for the 23 inch.