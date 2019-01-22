Cheap TV sale of the week: get a 65-inch 4K TV deal for just £549 at Amazon

There are still some super cheap TV sales knocking around this week even though many stores are shoving prices back up now. Amazon didn't get the memo though and has just knocked £150 off an already very reasonably-priced 65-inch 4K TV.

If you didn't get around to picking up a decent offer during Black Friday, then this is exactly the kind of TV deal we would have been recommending during the sales bonanza.

It's a 65-inch Hisense TV with HDR (that'll be the all-important High Dynamic Range everyone's banging on about nowadays) and a suite of built-in smart apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and catch up services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, 4OD and so on.

The Hisense H65AE6100UK reviewed well with the critics at the original £699 price tag, so the value has increased even more given today's £150 discount. The picture might not pack the same punch of the far more expensive models you'd find on our selection of the very best TVs you can buy, but it's certainly worth a look if you want a massive TV for a low price and Hisense is one of the best brands around for meeting a nice balance of quality and price.