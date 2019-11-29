Cheap Garmin deal: get the Forerunner 735XT half price on Black Friday

We've seen some great deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale, but this is one of the best: the excellent Garmin Forerunner 735XT down to £149.99 for one day only. That's a saving of 50%, and the best deal we've ever seen on this premium fitness tracker. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin Forerunner 735XT deals where you are.

When we reviewed the Forerunner 735XT, we were hugely impressed by its functionality as both a fitness tracker and an everyday smartwatch. It offers excellent activity tracking for running, cycling and swimming, with accurate GPS positioning,

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: £299.99 £149.99 at Amazon

This excellent fitness tracker/smartwatch has never been this cheap at Amazon before. It boasts great smartwatch functionality, great GPS connectivity, variable heart rate monitoring, impressive activity tracking (including in the water) and superb battery life. Get it half price now.

It offers variable heart rate monitoring, which is handy for training sessions, and together with the Garmin Connect app it provides you with an almost overwhelming amount of data about your everyday activity and wellbeing.

Its battery life is excellent (in our tests, it easily lasted five days between charges), and although the strap has a slightly plastic feel, the round face makes it feel suitable for everyday wear, even when you're not working out.

If you're still not sure whether this is the right wearable for you, check out our full Garmin Forerunner 735XT review, and our guides to the best fitness trackers and the best smartwatches.

