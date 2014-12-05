Aston Martin DB10: James Bond's new ride revealed

James Bond has had more than his share of enviable cars over the half century or so that he's graced our screens, but his next ride sets a new standard for spy car cool.

Having had his classic Aston Martin DB5 spectacularly and heartbreakingly totalled in 2012's Skyfall, Bond was in need of a new set wheels – one that would be impractically conspicuous for a spy, naturally – and Aston Martin has delivered.

The iconic British manufacturer's DB10 will make its debut when Bond returns in Spectre, the series' 24th film, which is scheduled to hit cinemas at the end of 2015.

Live and let drive

The DB10 has been developed specially for the film, although with a production run of 10 we imagine it will find its way into a few collectors' garages.

Aston Martin claims the car provides a glimpse at what is in store for the brand's next generation of vehicles, so we can probably expect to see larger grills and a narrowing of the headlights.

We can only hope James Bond takes better care of this Aston than he did his last one.