BT is selling iPhone 12 deals for just £679 and they come with free Apple HomePods

Unlike most other major phone brands, Apple rarely discounts its iPhones making it hard to find bargain iPhone 12 deals. However, we've just spotted an offer from BT, getting you the lowest price in the UK and even throwing in a free gift.

Right now, the BT Shop is offering the iPhone 12 for just £679 - £40 cheaper than the next cheapest option. On top of that, BT will also throw in an Apple HomePod Mini speaker worth £99 for free.

While this all sounds great, there is a catch of sorts. This is a refurbished iPhone 12 deal. However, BT has put it at Grade A and is an authorised reseller. This means the device is likely brand new, still in its packing or returned within the first 30 days.

And if you do have any problems with it, BT has a 1-year warranty for you to return the handset within. Rather not go refurbished? Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 for £719 - that's still a £80 saving on the handset but you won't get the free speaker.

BT's cheap iPhone 12 deal + HomePod Mini

iPhone 12: at BT Shop | Grade A refurbished | SIM-free | £679 + HomePod Mini speaker

This is a fantastic offer on the iPhone 12. Not only is it the lowest price around, undercutting the competition by £20 but it also throws in a free HomePod Mini speaker worth £99. Yes, this deal is on a refurbished model but considering it is Grade A, it has likely been returned within the first 30 days or hasn't been opened. It also comes with a 1 year warranty if you have any issues with it.

What's the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.