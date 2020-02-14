BT is offering up a £80 reward card with its faster fibre broadband deal for £29.99/pm

BT isn't exactly the most consistent ISP out there. One minute it's freebies galore with price drops falling left, right and centre. Next, we're sat there staring at pricey tariffs and a complete lack of incentives.

Luckily, right now BT is firmly entrenched in the former option, offering both a free gift and price drop at the same time. In fact, this is probably one of the best offers we've seen from BT in a very long time.

Up until February 20, BT is offering its Superfast Fibre 2 package at a price of £29.99 a month, £10 less than usual and a £240 saving across the entire contract. And then, on top of that, BT will even throw in a £80 Mastercard.

If this highly-popular ISP is on your shortlist for your next fibre broadband deal, this will be the option to go for. However, operating on a 24 month contract, this won't be for everyone. If the contract length feels off-putting, consult our guide to the best broadband deals from all of the different providers.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £10 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 Reward Card

It's just the best we've seen from BT in quite a while. The monthly costs have been dropped way down to £29.99 and when you include the reward card, you're effectively paying just £26.65 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb - just watch the 24 month contract length.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

