Broadband's best kept secret has one of the leading fibre deals in the UK

Sometimes it's not all about the big name providers. If you look hard enough you'll find hidden gems like Direct Save Telecom, a broadband provider offering one of the best current prices for broadband deals at the fibre level.

Available on its Superfast Fibre broadband package, this offer - available exclusively to its online customers - gets you 35Mb fibre broadband for just £21.95 a month for your first 12 months. Thereafter, pay £29.95 a month.

Alongside your internet dosage, customers can also choose the kind of landline rate that suits them, whether it's pay per use, free weekend and evening calls (£3 a month), or free anytime (£5 a month). Offering far more affordable rates than some of the headline leading broadband providers, it also gives flexibility to those households more likely to utilise their mobile over the landline for making calls.

Aside from a £9.95 postage and packaging charge, Direct Save Telecom doesn't charge for set-up or for your new wireless router.

Check out Direct Save Telecom's online broadband deal:

Direct Save Telecom Superfast Fibre Broadband: 12 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | 3 calling plans available | FREE set-up| £21.95 a month

Save £8 a month for the first 12-months in this fibre broadband deal, offering average speeds of up to 35Mbwith Direct Save Telecom's superfast fibre package. With set-up and your new router coming completely free, you can also pick and choose your phoneline rental rate with three available options.

Who is Direct Save Telecom and what do its broadband deals include?

Winners of Broadband Genie's 'Best Customer Care' and 'Best Value Provider' awards, it's a surprise more people haven't heard of Direct Save Telecom. A diamond in the rough, then, this broadband provider prides itself on delivering UK customers with a service that is both reliable and affordable.

With a whole host of fantastic packages, you'll find everything from broadband and landline packages, to fibre broadband deals for even more optimal internet performance, with many of these offers allowing you to customise to suit your requirements and only pay for what you use.

It's also worth noting if you're a bit of a commitment-phobe, they offer no contract packages, too.

Best fibre broadband deals from Virgin, TalkTalk and Plusnet:

It's fair to say reputation goes a long way and that we have more faith in those household names simply because they're more familiar to us. If that's the case, we want to give the choice of the current best broadband deals from the likes of Virgin, TalkTalk and so on, too.

Want a touch more power from your broadband package? Virgin is offering its Ultrafast M100 Fibre Broadband, locked in an 18-month contract, for just £24 a month. Better still, you'll be able to claim a £50 Amazon voucher thereafter. This total cost, however, doesn't include phoneline.

If there's no need for flexibility where landline calls are concerned, Plusnet offers a pay as you go rate with its 36Mb Unlimited Fibre package, no set-up costs in sight, all for £21.99 a month plus you'll get a £50 voucher.

For somewhere in the middle with pay as you go landline rates, TalkTalk's Fibre 65 package gets you 67Mb speeds with a £4.95 set-up cost and a £24 monthly rate for 18-months, plus it will throw in a £70 voucher.

