Bose QuietComfort 35 II hit lowest price ever in this stellar Black Friday discount

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the best noise-cancelling headphones on the planet – and now you can get them cheaper than ever before thanks to an amazing Black Friday deal from Exceptional AV.

Right now, you can buy these wireless headphones for just £236 – a fantastic price considering these flagship headphones were £329 at launch last year, and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bose QC 35 II. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Bose and Sony headphone deals in your region.)

That they rarely see discounts of this caliber is testament to their long-lasting quality and appeal as a set of top-performing audio cans at a mid-range price point.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £236 at Exceptional AV

2018 saw a refresh of Bose's popular QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headphones, improving various quality of life features and adding support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Today, these high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction at Exceptional AV is the lowest these cans have ever been so now is a great time to take the plunge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £249 at Amazon

Prefer to shop at Amazon? You can still get £80 off these fantastic noise-cancelling headphones, as well as taking advantage of that al-important next-day delivery.

With incredible sound quality and updated support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, these are superior headphones with a robust support for 2019's tech. Plus, you're getting class-leading comfort and a noise cancellation potential you'll rarely find at this price point.

Bose fans will know that the QC 35 IIs aren't the latest in the audio brand's noise-cancelling range; that title is reserved for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are also discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Looking for something a little newer?

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £299 at Amazon

These wireless Bose headphones are among the best noise-cancelling cans in the world, thanks to their innovative design and stellar sound quality – and now, they're £50 cheaper.View Deal

If you’re looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a really good choice.

The noise cancelation technology on offer here is class-leading, which makes them ideal for using on noisy flights and busy commutes. The sound quality is also very good, and they’re undeniably enjoyable to listen to – although you may find the Sony WH-1000XM3 are a little more agile (and they're also subject to a brilliant Black Friday discount that we highly recommend you check out).

Whichever model you go for, these lightweight but incredibly powerful headphones from Bose are just about the best thing going at the moment for their price. Bose Black Friday headphone deals are just getting started, but these ate tidy price reductions on two solid pairs of headphones that prove you don't have to spend big money for high-quality audio.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Bose and Sony headphone prices in your region below:

