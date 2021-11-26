Black Friday's top 5 SIM only deals revealed - from only £2.50 a month

Whether you've helped yourself to a new smartphone in the Black Friday sales, or have come to the end of your existing contract and want to reduce the monthly bills on your current mobile, now is a great time to bag a bargain SIM only deal.
Networks and retailers fall over themselves to attract shoppers' attention at this time of year, promising cheaper bills, more data and better perks.
Top of the pops in 2021 has to be Three's 100GB for £12 per month tariff. That's an astonishing amount of data - together with unlimited calls and texts - for an extremely reasonable monthly cost.
But if you care less about data and more about pound signs, Lebara is offering a flexible SIMO where you pay a mere £2.50 a month for the first half-year. You won't find cheaper than that.
And a shout out to O2, who - at this time of year particularly - should be praised for throwing in free Disney Plus streaming with its tariffs. Its best comes in at £20 per month for 250GB of data.
2021's top 5 Black Friday SIM only deals
Three SIM | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month
For yet another year running, Three takes the title of best Black Friday SIM only deal. The numerical network always pulls something out of the bag, and 2021 hasn't disappointed. Sign up for a year of coverage, and you'll pay only £12 per month, while getting advantage of a massive 100GB of data.
Lebara SIM | 1 month rolling | 2GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £2.50 a month for six months
Lebara is offering something rather special this Black Friday - the cheapest SIM in the UK! For the next six months, you can lock in 2GB of data SIM for only £2.50 a month. After that period it will 'skyrocket' up to £5 a month - still one of the cheapest tariffs around.
Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 a month
If it's unlimited data, calls and texts that you crave, then Smarty is the brand you want. Piggy backing off Three's coverage, you'll pay just £15 a month for its unlimited data plan. That makes it the sames as Three's 5G unlimited SIM, except here you have the flexibility to walk away when every you wish.
EE | 24 months | 160GB data | unlimited calls & texts | 5G ready | £20 a month
EE is going to be an obvious network for most people, offering the UK's fastest speeds. With this plan, you'll be paying £20 a month for your SIM plan but that price will secure you a massive 160GB of data. That's absolutely plenty for the large majority of people.
O2 | 24 months | 250GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 a month + free Disney Plus
We don't tend to recommend O2 for its SIM only plans, as it rarely competes on price. But with a data boost for Black Friday and the promise of six months' free use of Disney Plus, it has squeaked into our top five SIM only deals countdown this year.
Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide
