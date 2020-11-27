Black Friday TV deals: buy these Samsung TVs and get a free soundbar thrown in

Some of the best Black Friday TV deals aren't just for TV discounts – sometimes the best deals appear in terms of what little extras are thrown in. There's nowhere more true than with this John Lewis Black Friday deal that packs in a free Samsung soundbar when you buy an eligible Samsung TV.

The 75-inch Samsung TU7020 4K TV is retailing for £799 – already quite cheap for a TV of this size. But what really makes it worth it is that you can use the discount code 83701354 to get the Samsung HW-S60T all-in-one soundbar thrown in for free. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

If you want a step up in audio capability too, you can use the alternative discount code 83701356 to get the Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar and subwoofer instead, with a £100 discount instead of a complete price write-off.

However, the same discount codes apply to Samsung's The Frame TV, a stylish picture-frame shaped television with a QLED panel and bold, customizable bezel. The Frame is seeing a lot of good discounts separate from this offer, but the soundbar package can be found on the 65-inch model which retails for £1,499. (The discount codes are the same for both TVs.)

1. Pick the TV

Samsung The Frame 2020 65-inch TV: £1,499 at John Lewis

This 65-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV comes with a stylish design for countertop or wall-mounting, Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch TU7020 4K TV: £799 at John Lewis

This 75-inch Samsung screen comes with 4K HDR, Samsung's excellent Tizen interface, and HDR10+ support. It's not a QLED display, but as edge-lite Samsung TVs go, it should be pretty capable.View Deal

2. Pick the soundbar

FREE Samsung HW-S60T all-in-one soundbar: free at John Lewis

This compact soundbar usually retails for £299, with a Kvadrat fabric exterior and Samsung's acoustic beam technology making for impactful sound and a sleek finish. And, of course, it's free in this offer.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar + subwoofer: £499 £399 at John Lewis

Save £100 on this soundbar and subwoofer pairing from Samsung, adding an extra boost of bass heft to your TV shows and films. This model was already discounted down from £599, meaning it's really a £200 saving when all is accounted for too.View Deal

There's no set date for the promotion to end at John Lewis, though a similar offer at Argos in the UK is showing a November 27 end date – so hurry to make use of it if you think this is the deal for you.

Keep in mind, though, that you need to buy the TV and soundbar at the same time to get these discounts applied.

