Black Friday TV deals: all the biggest savings from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Black Friday TV deals are landing across the UK right now, with discounts on everything from the cheapest of TCL displays to premium LG OLED TVs and the luxurious Samsung 'The Frame' range. We're seeing Black Friday TV deals at a number of retailers right now, and bringing you the very best ones right here.

Black Friday deals have been hitting since October, but now that we're a week away things are really heating up. Amazon launched its Black Friday sale today, which means plenty of other retailers have followed suit and we're now seeing a deluge of high quality offers across the web today.

We've split our 4K TV deals by price here, so you can easily get to the displays within your budget but we're seeing sizes ranging from easily manageable 43-inch screens all the way to magnificent big-screen beauties larger than 65-inches.

You'll find all the latest Black Friday TV deals just below, but if you're not in the UK you'll find plenty more in your region further down the page as well.

Black Friday TV deals under £500

TCL 43DP628 43-inch 4K TV: £299 £279 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's only a £20 discount on this TCL TV but you're getting an already cheap TV for an even better price than usual right here. Plus, you'll even find HDR10 under the hood here.

Philips 43PUS7505 43-inch 4K TV: £349 £289 at Amazon

Save £61 - There's a £61 discount on this 43-inch Philips TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, you'll also find discounts on: 50-inch: £400 £319 | 58-inch £500 £379 View Deal

LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV: £379.99 £319 at Amazon

Save £60 - There's a £60 discount on this 43-inch LG TV at Amazon right now, offering up a great price on the 2020 model. This is a pretty standard display, but LG is by no means a budget brand so you're still getting a high-quality resolution and a powerful webOS as well.

Samsung TU7100 43-inch 4K TV: £449 £319 at Very

Save £130 - Very is offering £130 off this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV for a limited time. With crystal clear picture and plenty of streaming apps straight out the box, this is an excellent price for the much-celebrated Samsung TV. Plus, you can also save £250 on a Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar when both are in your basket at checkout.

Philips 50PUS7805 50-inch 4K TV: £450 £369 at Amazon

Save £81 - This is a great price for a 50-inch display, especially one with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support baked in. What's more, this is the cheapest we've seen this 4K TV so far, which makes it an excellent time to grab.

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.

LG 49UN71006LB 49-inch 4K TV: £429 £399 at Amazon

Save £30 - You're only saving £30 here, but £399 for a 49-inch LG is an excellent price, and especially on this model. This is the cheapest this TV has ever been, in fact, and the 2020 version comes complete with Alexa compatibility as well.

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Amazon

Save £150 - The smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV is on sale in Amazon's Black Friday TV deals. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture. Currently at its lowest ever price.

LG 55-inch UN70006LA 4K TV: £499 £428 at AO

Save £70 - £429 is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV of this calibre. You're getting a fantastic 4K resolution here, complete with HDR and plenty of LG apps for streaming as well. Plus, there's a separate gaming mode to keep your next-gen consoles warm as well.

Samsung TU7110 50-inch 4K TV: £499 £429 at Amazon

Save £70 - Samsung's 2020 Crystal UHD TVs are incredibly popular, so this £70 discount is working pretty hard right now. There's an excellent level of clarity on this panel, as well as HDR10 and a Tizen operating system.

LG 50-inch NANO796NE 4K TV: £599.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This is an excellent price on the 50-inch LG NanoCell TV. On top of crisp picture and a powerful upscaler, you're getting full Alexa support, HDR, and a handy central stand - perfect for smaller shelves or units.

Sony Bravia KD43X70 43-inch 4K TV: £599 £486 at Amazon

Save £113 - There's a £113 discount on this 43-inch Sony Bravia TV this week, which means you can pick up a premium display for a great price right now. This is actually the cheapest this smaller model has been, so there's never been a better time to treat yourself to an upgrade.

Black Friday TV deals under £1,000

Samsung 65-inch (2020) HDR 4K TV: £619 £529 at John Lewis

Save £90 - If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed Samsung UE65TU7100, which is currently £90 off. And because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5-year guarantee too.

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.

Sony Bravia KD 55-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £850 £699 at John Lewis

Save £150 and also get yourself a tasty discount on a Sony soundbar bundle with this beautiful Sony Bravia 4K TV today at John Lewis. This 2020 Android TV packs in just about the most cutting edge tech you can find in a TV just shy of going QLED or OLED and subsequently has a stunning picture. A top-end 4K processor, MotionFlow, and Dolby Atmos are all hallmarks here, as is a range of Google Assistant functionality.

Samsung The Frame 2020 43-inch 4K TV: £1,199 £899 at Currys

Save £300 - The 43-inch Samsung Frame TV is up for just £899 at Currys right now. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Black Friday TV deals over £1,000

LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,099 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of the price drop.

Sony Bravia KD75XH80 75-inch 4K TV: £1,899 £1,187 at Amazon

Save £700 - This is a massive TV - but you're saving £700 on it! That's an incredible offer on this Sony Bravia display and the first price cut this model has seen at Amazon so far. You're getting Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Audio as well as AirPlay and HomeKit functionality in here as well.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a £300 discount, which makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

Samsung TU8000 82-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £1,799 £1,399 at Currys

Save £400 - If you're going big, and we mean big, then don't miss this £400 off sale at Currys on this humungous 82-inch Samsung TU8000. While it's not QLED, this 2020 UHD TV still manages to pack in all that bleeding-edge tech Samsung is known for - an incredible 4K processor, HDR10+, and all the smart assistant support you could ever need.

