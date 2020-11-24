Black Friday PC Gaming: huge savings off Logitech gaming accessories on Amazon

Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals are crashing down our doors with some great savings this year, and we've kept our eyes peeled to find you the best offers available. If you're a gamer then Logitech has a discount of up to 35% across its peripherals, with everything from headsets, keyboards, and even gear shifting driving sets.



What's more, some of these gaming accessories can be used across various consoles as well as PC, so if you prefer to play Forza on your new Xbox Series X/S or then there are still some bargains to be had here. They also have a PS4/PS3 compatible option for those of us who have yet to snag a PS5.



Logitech is well known in the PC accessories world for their webcams and office peripherals, but they also make some of the best gaming equipment in the business. With solid build quality and a great brand reputation, you're sure to love your new purchases for many, many years to come.

You can check out the full range of deals right here on Amazon, and we’ve picked out our favourite offers below for those wanting recommendations (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Logitech deals in your region).

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset: £109.99 £57.99 at Amazon

With over £50 off the standard price this 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is a real steal. We personally love the plush fabric design and minimalist style, perfect to suit any gaming setup or room aesthetic. View Deal

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99 £67.99 at Amazon

Wireless headsets have been an expensive luxury for some time, but with 51% off, this lightweight gaming headset is worth every penny spent. With 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling mic, you can experience ultimate freedom from wires.View Deal

Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £159 £109.99 at Amazon

If you've been suffering from wrist issues during your gaming sessions (or at least, that's what you're blaming your poor performance on) then this mechanical keyboard with built in wrist-rest is exactly what you've been looking for.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse: £79.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This beasty gaming mouse has 11 programable buttons to suit a range of play styles, and adjustable weights for those that like to switch up their style between genres. At just £34.99, this is one of the best value peripheral deals we've seen so far.View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: £129.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Let's admit it, we all forget to charge our devices sometimes. With a 140-hour battery life, that won't be much of an issue for this RGB gaming mouse. Not only is it stylish, but it's also ambidextrous and Mac compatible thus can be enjoyed by everyone.View Deal

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Set: £189.99 at Amazon

For those of you who play racing games on PC or Xbox, this complete set of racing steering wheel, pedals, and gear shifter is an absolute game-changer. Built for durability, the G920 has solid steel bearings to take the trashing you'll be giving it when cornering.View Deal

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Set: £189.99 at Amazon

Don't own an Xbox console? Fear not, as Logitech also has the G29 racing set with all the same bells and whistles. This one is suitable for both PC and PlayStation 4 (and 3), giving you the freedom to mix up your gaming setup with a pinch of authentic driving experience.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System: £349.24 £158.99 at Amazon

If you haven't played games with surround sound yet, this is an amazing deal to get you all set up. Not only is the speaker sound THX certified, but additional digital decoding allows for detailed surround sound for any Dolby digital or DTS soundtracks.View Deal

