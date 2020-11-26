Black Friday headphones deals: today's best wireless earbuds discounts

Black Friday headphones deals are rolling in ahead of the big day on November 27, and we're already seeing some fantastic discounts on the best wireless earbuds you can buy today.

From the lowest price we've ever seen on the Apple AirPods Pro and the best wireless earbuds of 2020, the Sony WF-1000XM3, to neat discounts on cheaper true wireless earbuds, there are Black Friday deals out there for all tastes, budgets, and ears.

With so many wireless earbuds deals out there, it can be difficult to know which models will suit you best – and which Black Friday deals represent true value for money.

That's why we've put together this handy guide to the best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals you can get today in the UK. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best wireless earbuds deals in your region.)

The best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

Lowest price Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-SP700N true wireless buds: £179 £74.95 at Amazon

Save over £100 on these fantastic wireless buds from Sony, which come with IPX4 water-resistance so you can use them while working out, worry-free.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219 £159 at John Lewis

Usually costing £219, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro by £60 in this early Black Friday deal. Unfortunately, this particular price only applies to the navy blue variant, but you'll find some of the other colors have been given their own discounts, too.

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020).View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in early Black Friday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

Lowest price Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and right now, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds: £149.95 £99 at Amazon

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's an early Black Friday deal to grab onto. View Deal

Bang & Olufsen E8 Motion true wireless earbuds: £300 £260 at John Lewis

If you're looking for some stylish true wireless earbuds, this early Black Friday deal from John Lewis knocks £40 off the B&O E8 Motion, which come with wireless charging, splash and dust resistance and a 16-hour battery life.View Deal

Huawei FreeBuds 3: £119 £99 at Currys

Looking for some Apple AirPods for your Android phone? The FreeBuds 3 fit the bill and also bring active noise cancellation, which does a good job of blocking out background noise. Even better, they're currently 17% off in this fine Currys deal. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen, but you can still get a £20 discount on Amazon's true wireless earbuds. With hands-free Alexa support, 'active noise reduction', and five hours of on-board battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. View Deal

Fantastic audio quality Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £119.95 £79.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you're concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with £40 off, they're a bargain. You might notice that Amazon has listed the original RRP as £150, but based on our research, that price has been artificially inflated. Still, any saving on these brilliant-sounding buds is a win in our books.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on these brilliant wireless earbuds from Panasonic. Available in white and black, they offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: £149.99 £78.35 at Amazon

Save an enormous £70 on these great wireless earbuds. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £178.96 at Amazon

Save £30 on these fantastic, running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.

Sennheiser CX 150BT wireless earbuds: £59.99 £43 at Amazon

These wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5 technology for a stable connection, 10 hours of battery life, and multipoint connectivity to allow for two devices to pair with the buds. View Deal

Sennheiser CX 350 BT wireless earbuds: £89.99 £60 at Amazon

If you want aptX connectivity to allow for Hi-Res Audio and the ability to control your music with your voice, opt for these wireless earbuds instead – now with nearly £30 off.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free: £179.95 £105.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for some half-decent sound from true wireless earbuds, these Bose earbuds are ideal – especially for working out. The fit is a bit open and they can protrude somewhat – but for this price, we're willing to overlook that.View Deal

Huge saving Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These Sennheiser earphones are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and with £90 off, they're back down to an all-time-low price. They come with active noise cancellation, incredible sound, and sleek looks, they're a great choice.View Deal

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless headphones: £49.99 £34.99 at Argos

These Skullcandy true wireless earbuds were already pretty friendly on the wallet, and with £15 off they're even more of an impulse buy. Launched earlier this year they come with a 24-hour battery life, preset EQ modes, and an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating. Not bad at all for under £40.

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £169.99 £129 at Amazon

These are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and right now you can save £40 – with aptX support, waster-resistance, and noise isolation, you're getting a lot for your money here.View Deal

Urbanista Stockholm True Wireless Earbuds: £69 £32.95 at Amazon

Coming in olive green, pale pink, black, and white, the Urbanista Stockholm are a cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods – and with over £30 off, they're a steal. They aren't the best-sounding buds on the planet, but they come with touch-sensitive controls, a decent battery life, and an eye-catching design.View Deal

Urbanista Paris true wireless earbuds: £99.99 £47.99 at Amazon

Need some cheap true wireless earbuds? You can save over £50 on these stylish buds from Urbanista, which come with a 20-hour battery life, voice control, and Qi wireless charging support.

