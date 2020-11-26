Black Friday headphones deal: the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones hit lowest price

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones have plummeted to their lowest ever price in this fantastic Black Friday headphones deal from Currys.

Usually costing £179.95, this Black Friday deal represents a fantastic saving of nearly £55 on the on-ear headphones, bringing the price down to just £125. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats Solo 3 deals in your region.)

Today's best Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at Currys

The Beats Solo3 headphones are aging slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £54 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here. This deal is also available at Amazon, if you prefer.

The Beats Solo 3 may not be the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2020, but they do offer fantastic connectivity and a decent 12-hour battery life.

With Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, these wireless headphones are made to pair seamlessly with iOS devices, although Android users shouldn't feel left out as they're fully supported as well.

They also feature the signature Beats bass response, which ensures that all your favorite tunes' low ends are rendered in an appropriately thumping manner.

Audiophiles may prefer the more balanced mid-range on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's, or the best wireless headphones of 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4, but the Beats Solo3 offer a pounding low end to satisfy even the most dedicated bass heads – and they're far cheaper than much of the competition thanks to this stunning deal.

This discount is one of many brilliant Black Friday headphones deals we've spotted in the run up to November 27 – and there are more Beats headphones savings to be had:

More Beats headphones deals

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219 £159 at John Lewis

Usually costing £219, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro by £60 in this early Black Friday deal. Unfortunately, this particular price only applies to the navy blue variant, but you'll find some of the other colors have been given their own discounts, too.

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £159 at Amazon

Pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. There's an £110 reduction on these noise cancelling cups right now, bringing them well below £200 and resting at their lowest price yet. That's an excellent price on these Beats headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability here.

urBeats 3 lightning connector headphones: £59 £39 at AO

If you're after some super cheap headphones for your iPhone, these urBeats are perfect to get you through some tunes without having to faff with an adaptor. That lightning connector is a rare feature in cheap wired earbuds, but Apple was quick off the mark with this Beats release when it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Amazon

Prefer them in white? Amazon has also slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 to under £150, with other colors available at varying prices.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Beats deals in your region below.