Black Friday headphones deal knocks JBL wireless cans down to best ever price

If you're looking for affordable cans in the Black Friday deals, Amazon UK has a fantastic deal on a pair of JBL noise cancelling headphones today. The JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless headphones are more than half price right now – crashing to a best ever £31 at Amazon UK. That's more than half off their retail price of £80.

JBL boasts of powerful bass for this particular set of Bluetooth headphones, as well as 12 hours of battery life while you're listening to your favourite music with active noise cancellation enabled. They take two hours to charge, and weigh just 173 grams. Worth considering if you want decent audio without breaking the bank.

While you'll want to spend more if you want the best wireless headphones around right now, this is by far the best price we've seen on these cans at Amazon, which have only ever hovered around the £50 mark during peak sales periods in the past.

JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones: £79.99 £31 at Amazon

We've seen these cheaper headphones on sale for about £50 since Black Friday last year, but now you can pick up the white model for a fantastic £31. We actually grabbed a pair of these last Black Friday and were impressed with the quality of noise cancelling for their then-£50 price point. That means picking them up for just over £30 is a steal right now.

Why buy JBL headphones during this Black Friday deals period? Well, JBL's big advantage is offering comparable specs to premium headphone brands, only at a more competitive price. You'll never end up paying Sony prices for similar cans, no matter which price bracket you're looking at, and this kind of discount only makes JBL's products seem like a better deal.

