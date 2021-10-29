Black Friday could set the price you'll pay for a SIM plan for the entirety of 2022

If you're the kind of person who loves a bargain, you've likely clocked that the yearly Black Friday event is rapidly approaching, bringing with it big discounts across every kind of tech.

Amongst those discounted items, one of the more surprising savings comes with Black Friday SIM only deals. Across all of the major networks, Black Friday is a time where the price of SIM only deals comes crashing down, usually hitting their lowest prices ever each year.

But if you're not able to change your contract right now, you might not need to worry about missing out on a discounted price as Black Friday is likely going to shape the prices you'll pay throughout 2022.

Black Friday has a massive influence on pricing

If the past couple of years are anything to go by, Black Friday has a surprisingly massive effect on SIM plan pricing. Retailers bring their pricing down significantly to compete with each other and then, in a battle to remain competitive after, a lot of them hold on tight to these low prices.

Three brought its unlimited data SIM plan down from £18 to £16 a month last Black Friday and, it has held onto that pricing for the entire year. EE did the same thing with its £20 a month offer, boosting the data drastically to 120GB and keeping that offer going all year.

The same went with MVNOs, cutting prices or boosting data and then either keeping those prices going or at least frequently bringing those prices back.

Will this Black Friday be the same?

Realistically, SIM only deals just keep getting cheaper and it's hard to see how networks can go any lower this year. While we're hopeful for some big discounts this year, we're also fully aware that this could be quite a conservative Black Friday for SIM plans.

However, this could all change when the gloves come off. All it takes is for one network to go all out on a deal and everyone else will likely follow.

The hard part then is for networks to go back to normal. The major names like EE and Three will likely continue with their impressive pricing and to keep up, other names could follow.

As SIM plans don't have the same stock issues we see with smartphones, consoles and other pieces of tech, there are less barriers in the way for them to go through the entire year to stand out as the most affordable option.

However, this is obviously no guarantee. While yes, Black Friday will almost definitely be the best time of the year for to buy a SIM plan, prices could all go back up straight after the event. If you are able to buy on the day, it's better to not take the risk in waiting.