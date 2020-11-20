Black Friday Amazon Echo deals: new releases hit lowest prices yet

Black Friday Amazon Echo deals are here to save you some cash on Alexa goodies this week, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sales event landing today. Not only can you grab previous generation models for their lowest prices yet, but the brand new fourth generation is also seeing its first discounts right now. There are some serious price drops up for grabs in these Black Friday Echo deals, then, across a massive range of products.

The latest Amazon Echo Dot sits at just £28.99 today - £21 less than its usual £49.99 RRP. That's an excellent discount, and one that makes the new model just £10 more expensive than the (also discounted) third generation Echo Dot (now £18.99). Not only that, but you're getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this offer.

However, if you're after the full power of Alexa you'll also find the fourth generation Amazon Echo on sale in Amazon's Black Friday deals, with a £30 discount dropping the £89.99 price to just £59.99 right now - that's including the free Philips Hue smart bulb.

Not only that, but we're seeing some returns to previous sales in last-gen Amazon Echos, however the Echo Show 8 is a standout favourite right now, with a drop from £119.99 to just £59.99.

You'll find all these Amazon Echo deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Amazon Black Friday deals further down the page and all the best Black Friday deals from around the web right here on TechRadar.

Not in the UK? You'll find Amazon Echo deals in your region further down.

Black Friday Amazon Echo: latest releases

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. However, you can also grab six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this offer as well.

New Amazon Echo + Philips Hue smart bulb: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The first discounts on the brand new Amazon Echo range have landed. You can save £30 on the brand new Amazon Echo right now - an excellent price for the fourth generation that's barely had a month on the shelves yet. You're even getting a free Philips Hue smart bulb with this offer as well.

More Amazon Echo Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Auto allows you to bring Alexa in the car with you - perfect for traffic and weather updates or adding to your calendar and lists on the fly. Plus, you can save £20 right now, with the latest Black Friday Echo deals dropping this down to its lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The humble Echo Dot is once again back down to £18.99 right now - a price we first saw over Prime Day and has popped back in once or twice since then. Still, it's an excellent deal - though this time you can pick up the new generation for just £10 more below.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 (was £79.99) but for just £20 extra you're getting a considerably larger screen here - and this is the lowest price we've seen on either smart displays yet. That's a stunning Amazon Black Friday deal, and definitely one to take a look at if you've got smart home security cameras or thermostats installed.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Want your virtual assistant with you wherever you are? The Amazon Echo Buds offer up the full Alexa experience in a pair of true wireless earbuds. You can grab these headphones for under £100 right now as well, thanks to a £20 discount in the latest Black Friday Amazon Echo deals.

