Best Philips Hue Prime Day deals 2021: save up to 33% on smart lights

The Amazon Prime Day deals are now in full swing – and if you've been looking to upgrade your home lighting setup, you'll be pleased to see that some tasty Philips Hue Prime Day deals have returned again this year.

Philips Hue Prime Day deals have always been popular picks, with the smart lights usually hitting some of their lowest prices for Amazon's shopping event. And sure enough, this year you can find some big discounts on Hue starter kits of all kinds.

One of the best deals is the lowest-ever price for the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which is 30% off for Prime Day. Jus starting out and need a Hue bridge bundle with a few bulbs? Amazon has also knocked 31% off the price of its White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb triple pack.

Below you'll find the best Philips Hue Prime Day deals in the UK – we'll be regularly updating this page with all the latest discounts too, so make sure to check back if you can't find the Hue bundle you're after.

Today's best Philips Hue deals on Prime Day

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £105.03 £73.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these smart lights, which can glow more than 16 million colours. They have a Bayonet cap and come with a Hue bridge so you can control them when you're not at home. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can use your voice to control them. Snap up this bargain as it won't be around for long. View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb twin pack and dimmer switch bundle: £85.99 £60.99 at Amazon

Save £35 on these Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance smart light bulbs that have Bluetooth, so they don't require a Hue bridge - although you won't be able to control them remotely without one. The two bulbs, which have a screw fitting, have been bundled with a dimmer switch which makes this a substantial saving. View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb twin pack and smart button bundle: £42.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, this bundle with two bayonet-fitting Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs comes with a smart button and has been reduced by 35%. Take the magnetic button off the wall plate and control your smart lights from anywhere in your home with the button.

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb twin pack and smart button bundle: £85.48 £56.69 at Amazon

This deal bundles two Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs, which have screw fittings, with a smart button and has been reduced by 35%. Take the magnetic button off the wall plate and control your smart lights from anywhere in your home with the button.

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb triple pack and Hue bridge bundle: £194.97 £75.99 at Amazon

This bundle is currently the cheapest way to get three Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance smart bulbs with a screw fitting, and a Hue Bridge. Amazon has knocked £44.28 off the current price of the bundle. The Hue Bridge will allow you to control the smart light bulbs remotely, so snap up this deal before it's too late. View Deal

Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Double Pack +Hue Bridge: £142.56 £99.99 at Amazon

Give your home entertainment or gaming station a smart light make-over with these Philips Hue smart light bars, which have been reduced by around a third. The bars glow a cool white light and the Hue Bridge ensures you can control them even when you're not at home. View Deal

