Asus isn’t waiting for Amazon Prime Day with its killer Christmas in July sales

While all the attention at the moment is on Amazon Prime Day, which is running for 48 hours from July 15, Asus is holding its own sales event that runs for the entire month across a number of retailers – which could leave Amazon Prime Day feeling like a bit of a damp squib.

Some of Asus’ most popular products, like the ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop, have had price cuts, and retailers like Box, Scan, Ebuyer and Overclockers are taking part.

There’s a huge range of products getting price cuts during July, so we’ve picked out some of the best right here. If you were thinking of getting an Asus laptop, peripheral or components, then there’s no point waiting for Amazon Prime Day with these kinds of deals.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505DY Gaming laptop £949.99 £749.99 at Overclockers

This gaming laptop comes with some of AMD's latest tech, including an AMD Ryzen R5-3550H quad-core processor and AMD Vega RX560 GPU, along with 16GB of RAM and 15.6-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate. All for 21% off.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704GW £2,599.99 £1,999.99 at Overclockers

Save £500 off this powerful 17-inch gaming laptop in July. Comes with one of the best GPUs in the world – the Nvidia RTX 2070 – along with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB SSHD for super-fast storage.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Claymore mechanical keyboard £187.99 £114.99 at Box

This brilliant mechanical gaming keyboard has had a price cut of £73 for Asus' Christmas in July event. Comes with Cherry MX Brown RGB switch and an aluminium-alloy body for superb performance and build quality.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 7.1 gaming headset £117.98 £89.99 at Scan

If you want immersive sound, then this Christmas in July deal is well worth considering, with the Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 offering 7.1 virtual surround sound courtesy of the 50mm Asus Essence drivers, which provide crisp, clear and impactful audio.View Deal

There are many, many deals on Asus products throughout July, and while they last the whole month, many deals are only available while stocks last – so you don't want to wait too long and miss out!