Don't miss this Apple Watch 5 Cyber Monday deal which saves you hundreds

The Apple Watch 5 Cyber Monday deal you're looking for is finally here. We've had a bunch of Black Friday Apple Watch deals on the Series 3, Series 6 and SE models, so we were ready to write off the Apple Watch 5 until BOOM, the Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals came along with some huge savings.
This Apple Watch 5 deals joins loads of other great Cyber Monday smartwatch deals – despite the fact that digital sales marathon isn't officially here yet. That said, this new early Cyber Monday discount could well be the best among Apple Watches.
It's a £250 in Apple Watch 5 price drop, which is why we're so emphatic in how good this Cyber Monday deal is. It makes the £50-off-Fitbit deals and other similar savings look paltry, even considering the fact the Apple Watch 5 isn't the newest Apple smartwatch anymore. The deal applies to Stainless Steel model watches, which are typically more expensive than their aluminum counterparts - those versions are also on sale, but not by nearly as much.
Not in the UK? Scroll down to see Apple Watch 5 prices in your region.
As far as we can tell, each of these Apple Watch versions is at their new low price, and it doesn't seem that they've ever been on sale for a lower price. Just note these are all cellular-enabled models, which are more expensive than the non-cell ones.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch 5 deals
Apple Watch 5 White Sport Band 40mm (GPS + Cell):
£699 £452.99 at Amazon (save £246)
There's nearly £250 off this sporty-looking version of the Apple Watch 5, which is a pretty huge saving compared to the initial price. the 44mm version is on sale too but its reduction isn't as dramatic.
44mm:
£749.99 £582.99 at Amazon (save £166)View Deal
Apple Watch 5 Black Sport Band 44mm (GPS + Cell):
£749 £495.99 at Amazon (save £253)
This is a huge saving on an otherwise-expensive piece of kit. With £253 off, Apple's 2019 smartwatch becomes more much - if not actually - affordable, and we'd recommend looking at this if you don't think you need the Series 6.
40mm:
£699 £458.99 at Amazon (save £240)View Deal
Apple Watch 5 Milanese Loop 40mm (GPS + Cell):
£749.99 £528.99 at Amazon (save £220)
This premium-looking Stainless Steel and Milanese Loop variant of the Apple Watch 5 is at its lowest-ever price with over £200 knocked off the price. This is a Cyber Monday deal you can't miss if you're looking for an Apple smartwatch.
44mm:
£799.99 £569.99 at Amazon (save £229)View Deal
More Apple Watch 5 deals
If you're not in the UK, check below to see Apple Watch 5 prices in your region:
