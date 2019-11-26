Apple Watch 4 is at its lowest price ever thanks to great Black Friday deal

Lots of the best Black Friday bargains can be found on older tech products from 2018 and before, which includes the Apple Watch 4. We've seen multiple models discounted in both Amazon's Black Friday sales and John Lewis' equivalent too.

The Apple Watch 4 was a big improvement on the Watch 3 with a bigger screen, more refined design and the introduction of an ECG monitor, so it's great for people who are in Apple's ecosystem and want a new smartwatch. It's not a far cry from the Apple Watch 5 in terms of features, so you're not missing out on much.

Right now you can save up to £100 on the Apple Watch 4 with a variety of models on sale. Apple Watch Black Friday sales have been predominantly on the Apple Watch 3, so this deal is pretty rare. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Apple Watch 4 deals in your region or you'll find the best US Apple Watch 4 deal here.)

Black Friday Apple Watch 4 deals

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: £399 £299 at Amazon

Want the lowest price that we've seen for an Apple Watch 4? It's on the GPS-only version of the smaller watch, but at under £300 this is a great price for a brand new smartwatch from Apple.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 44mm: £429 £329 at Amazon

Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 4? This doesn't come with cellular support, but this is quite an impressive price for the 2018 Apple Watch if you're after the larger model to sit on your wrist.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: £529 £459 at John Lewis

If you're after cellular support on the Apple Watch 4, this is the best price we've seen for when it's encased in aluminium. You'll get a two-year John Lewis guarantee if you buy from this retailer, plus you can get even more money off if you're trading in an older Apple Watch too.

Apple Watch 4 GPS and cellular, 44mm: £749 £649 at John Lewis

Don't want the aluminum smartwatch? You may prefer this Stainless Steel version that is often a lot more expensive than this price from John Lewis. It isn't cheap like some of the deals above, but this version of the watch often isn't anyway, and you're getting the benefits of John Lewis' guarantee.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best Apple Watch 4 deals right now where you are.