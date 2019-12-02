Apple AirPods still available at lowest ever price in fantastic Cyber Monday deal

We first saw this fantastic Apple AirPods deal during Black Friday, and for those still on the hunt for cheap AirPods there's good news as its low price has carried on into the Cyber Monday deals.

While those hoping for a tasty discount on the new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro may be out of luck at the moment, the Apple AirPods with standard charging chase can now be nabbed for just £128.97. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices near you)

The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The truly wireless earbuds received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free.



Discounts on AirPods are extremely rare but this is the best time of year to get a better deal than usual for the Apple earbuds. We don't know how much longer this AirPods Cyber Monday deal will last, so you should take advantage while you can.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Laptops Direct for £129. This same offer has already sold out at Amazon and the BT store, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge.

Want to make charging you new Apple AirPods a little easier? Well there AirPods with wireless charging case also have a Cyber Monday discount.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging Case: £199 £159.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for just £159.97, because nobody likes fumbling for a cable at night. It's so much easier to place your device on a wireless charging pad - and saving £40 in the process is always welcome.

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're constantly searching for the best prices near you.