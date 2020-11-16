Apple AirPods Pro return to lowest ever price in early Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods Pro have returned to their lowest price ever in the UK ahead of Black Friday.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for £199, in a reprise of the fantastic Laptops Direct deal we saw earlier this year, which saves you a neat £50. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has reintroduced their fantastic AirPods Pro deal, bringing the noise-cancelling earbuds back down to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

You'll need to act fast if you want to buy the AirPods Pro at these prices – AirPods Pro deals typically sell out very quickly, with prices fluctuating wildly in the run up to Black Friday on November 27.

The AirPods Pro were launched in 2019, and come with active noise cancellation built-in to block out annoying environmental sound.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with their comfortable fit – courtesy of adjustable silicone ear tips – and the decent sound quality they offer.

Optimized for iPhone users (although they work with any phone or tablet), the AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls hands-free.

Apple's wireless earbuds have also recently been given a hefty firmware upgrade, which allows for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, bringing immersive 3D sound to your true wireless earbuds and making them ideal for watching movies.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Apple AirPods Pro deals in your region below: