Apple AirPods Pro deal: save £70 with this stunning discount

Really good Apple AirPods Pro deals are hard to come by, but this fantastic discount from Laptops Direct is well worth picking up if you’re looking to buy the wireless earbuds on a budget.

Costing £249 at launch, you can now pick up the AirPods Pro for just £179 , saving you £70 – while we’ve seen this discount before at Laptops Direct, it’s still the lowest price we’ve seen so far. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

AirPods Pro prices typically fluctuate, and a rare deal like this is likely to sell out quickly, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to take advantage of that £70 discount. And bear in mind, you will need to pay £4.99 for delivery.

The AirPods Pro come with Apple's powerful H1 chip built-in, bringing Siri voice control that allows you to ask for directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

These wireless earbuds also include active noise cancellation to block out unwanted environmental sound, alongside a Transparency mode that allows you to let outside noise in when you need it.

Following a software update, the AirPods Pro now come with a Spatial Audio feature, bringing Dolby Atmos immersive audio to the true wireless earbuds – and they’re great options for working out too. These sweat-resistant buds come with silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit, while a 24-hour battery life should easily get you through your workouts.

