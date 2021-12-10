7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

Audio player loading…

We’ve been flogging the festive horse when it comes to new streaming movies and TV shows over the last few weeks. But, surprisingly (and thankfully?) the Christmas content library doesn’t seem to be getting much bigger this December weekend.

Instead, we’re being treated to a mix of brand new sci-fi, crime and drama features, alongside several returning TV shows – including the long-awaited reboot of the Sex and the City franchise (some people were asking for it, apparently).

Below, you’ll find our picks for the seven biggest movies and TV shows dropping on Netflix , HBO Max and Prime Video and more over the next few days. Pull up a seat and let's take a look.

Encounter (Prime Video)

Amazon’s latest sci-fi adventure, Encounter, lands on Prime Video this weekend, and sees estranged father Riz Ahmed on a mission to save his two young sons from an extraterrestrial infection sweeping the Earth.

At least, that’s our synopsis for the movie. When we spoke to its director , Michael Pearce, he offered an alternative elevator pitch: “I call it a coming-of-age film trapped within a psychological road thriller – but I might change that description tomorrow.”

Whichever description is the more accurate, Encounter nonetheless tells a compelling, genre-bending story that will likely strike a chord in more ways than one.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Unforgivable (Netflix)

Returning to the screen for her first starring role since 2018’s Bird Box (also a Netflix original), Sandra Bullock plays a woman who struggles to rejoin society after serving time for a violent crime in The Unforgivable.

German director Nora Fingscheidt makes her English-language debut with this one, which also stars typical tough guys Jon Bernthal and Vincent D'Onofrio (in something of a reminder of Netflix's Marvel universe) alongside the ever-brilliant Viola Davis.

Judging by the trailer, The Unforgivable looks like typical redemption movie fare, but Bullock’s projects have defied expectations in the past (remember The Blind Side?).

Now available to stream on Netflix

And Just Like That… (HBO Max)

Clearly inspired by the reboot fever sweeping through Hollywood right now (just take a look at the new horror movies coming next year…), Sex and the City returns to screens this weekend with And Just Like That… on HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all reprise their roles from the original series (for a reported $1 million per episode), though Kim Cattrall's Samantha won’t feature – presumably owing to the off-screen bust-up between her and Parker. Other returning faces include John Corbett, Chris Noth and Mario Cantone, alongside newcomers Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker.

The first two of 10 new episodes are available to stream right now, with the rest arriving on a weekly basis. UK viewers will find this one on Sky or NOW TV.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK

The Expanse season 6 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s hit sci-fi series, The Expanse, returns for its sixth season on Prime Video, ready to continue the adventures of the Rocinante crew as they fight alongside the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to protect the Inner Planets from Marco Inaros and the Free Navy.

That will all make sense to those who have already enjoyed the first five seasons of the show, which has become something of an underrated favorite for those who like their space-based television (Apple TV Plus’ Foundation owes a debt to The Expanse).

Episode 1 is available to stream now, with the remaining nine entries arriving on each of the next nine Fridays.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Netflix)

As if we needed any more Tiger King after the original series (we didn’t), Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story comes just weeks after the second season of the hit Netflix docuseries.

This time, though, the camera is turned away from Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin to focus on fellow big cat zoo owner Doc Antle. But fear not: Antle has also been accused of running his facility like a cult, so expect more of the same hare-brained, four-legged madness.

This three-episode series will take a microscope to those claims, and features interviews from those with first-hand experience dealing with the controversial figure.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Back to the Outback (Netflix)

Sticking with the animal theme (though with a lot less real-life drama), new animated movie Back to the Outback follows a group of reptiles with a plan to escape the Australian zoo in which they’re held captive.

If that sounds like a rehash of Madagascar, but set in the Outback, your instincts are probably right. It does, however, feature a stacked voice cast which includes Aussie actors Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Keith Urban, Guy Pearce and Jacki Weaver (no, not the one of Handforth Parish council internet video fame).

For that reason, if nothing else, we’re willing to recommend giving Back to the Outback a try – especially if you’ve got little ones to keep occupied this weekend.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Bloods (Hulu)

British viewers may have already enjoyed Bloods on Sky earlier this year, but those in the US can now stream season 1 of the popular paramedic comedy on Hulu.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek (Samson Kayo), over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks) and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-and-death world of a fictitious south London emergency service.

It’s a comedy, mind, so expect heaps of dark humor and several displays of medical incompetence.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US