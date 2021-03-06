5 best SIM only deals to get you fired up this weekend including 100GB for £16 a month

Nothing feels better than paying off your contract, or - better still - having the finances to buy a swanky new handset outright. Well, actually, securing a fantastic SIM only deal to match feels pretty great, too. Want a slice of that goodness? We're bringing you the very best SIMs currently available.

Whether you want shed loads of data or an affordable monthly rate with enough data to comfortably see you from month-to-month, we've got the tariffs for you.

From Three's exceptional value unlimited plan for just £16 a month, to £1 per gigabyte with Voxi's 12GB for £12 a month - with unlimited streaming and social media on top.

Tickled your fancy? It gets better. Get the full picture with our top five best SIM only deals currently on the market. Still in search of the perfect handset to go with it? We've got a ton of mobile phone deals that'll be right up your alley, too.

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

The big data plans

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 a month

When it comes to big data plans at a small price, Three wins again and again with its SIM only deals. Get unlimited everything, from data to texts and calls, for just £16 a month in this 12-month tariff. You'll also be able to enjoy 5G mobile connectivity with a compatible handset, as well as hotspotting and roaming around the world at no extra cost.

EE SIM only | 24 month contract | 120GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month

Get the double the data in this generous EE tariff. Locked in for two years, you'll get even more data for the price, this 60GB plan now loaded with 120GB of data for just £20 a month, alongside unlimited minutes and texts. As is the case with EE, you'll also be able to choose some free add-ons, including BT Sport for three months, or Apple Music for six months.

The really cheap, no-strings plans

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Don't want to be tied down to a 12 month or even two year contract? That's where Smarty comes in, allowing you to cancel your contract anytime, while also offering good value tariffs at an extremely affordable rate. Enjoy a healthy 30GB allowance of data for just £10 a month with 4G and 3G connectivity.

