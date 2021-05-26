2020 iPad Pro deals now just £599 at John Lewis - with a two-year guarantee

While the release of the latest iPad Pro 2021 has given us a fantastic new premium piece of Apple tech to consider, iPad Pro deals hunters may want to consider John Lewis' latest clearance sale on the 2020 models - which are going for just £599 (was £799) right now.

Not only are you getting a very cheap price on a tablet that's still absolutely stellar for 2021, but you'll also get yourself John Lewis' two-year guarantee included - something which the retailer normally uses to justify its higher prices. In our eyes, that's a very tempting offer if you're not deadset on getting the latest model.

And, there's actually a case for considering iPad Pro deals on older models right now aside from the price too. Aesthetically, there's not much to differentiate the 2020 and 2021 models and Apple always supports its products for a long time so you won't be lacking for software updates. Also, while the new M1 processor in the latest 2021 model is indeed a very impressive piece of kit, the A12Z Bionic chip in the older 2021 iPad Pro is still really powerful. If you're not a power user then you might just be better served by pocketing the extra saving here.

Of course, if you did want to see the latest prices on the 2021 iPad Pro then we've also included that just down below alongside today's best iPad deals on other models.

Apple iPad Pro deals in the UK

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2020): £769 £599 at John Lewis

Save £160 and get a two-year guarantee on the 2020 iPad Pro 11 today at John Lewis. While a little older, this price cut makes this still-great tablet a very tempting choice indeed. Aesthetically it's the same as the new iPad Pro 11, even if its A12Z Bionic chip isn't quite as fast as the brand new M1 chip in the latest model. Still, this tablet is plenty fast and this is a great way to save on a premium piece of Apple kit.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, M1): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

If you did want to get your hands on the very latest Apple iPad Pro deals, however, then there's actually a very small price cut up for grabs on the latest 2021 model. This one's barely just been released so it's definitely a welcome sale - even if the discount pales in comparison to those offered on the older models. And, you'll of course be getting your hands on that shiny new M1 chip here.View Deal

