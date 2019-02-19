Samsung Galaxy S10 livestream: how to watch the big phone launch live

Samsung is skipping MWC and instead announcing the Galaxy S10 - one of the most anticipated phones of 2019 – at its own launch event on February 20. That's tomorrow, and we're expecting to hear lots about new Samsung devices there.

The Samsung Unpacked event is set to take place in San Francisco where we're currently expecting to hear about the Galaxy S10 as well as a Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E and maybe even a 5G variant of the phone.

When is the Galaxy S10 launch? It's tomorrow, Wednesday February 20. The event is set to start at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT or 6AM AEDT on Thursday 21. How long will the launch last? With over eight devices currently rumored, expect it to be over an hour.

Alongside all those phones we've heard consistent rumors and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, two Galaxy Fit health bands and the Galaxy Buds headphones as well.

That's not all though - Samsung is also heavily rumored to be revealing its Galaxy X foldable smartphone on February 20 too. It's set to be a huge night if you're a fan of Samsung gadgets, or you're just after a new phone.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch

Samsung is set to host its Unpacked event on YouTube, but we don't currently have the exact link you'll be able to use.

Instead, you can like the tweet below from Samsung and the brand will send you a reminder ahead of the launch so you can tune in. If that's not for you though, you can just head back here soon to find the exact link for the livestream.