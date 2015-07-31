How to protect yourself online

If you've noodled around with the anonymising network Tor at all, you'll probably have come across the Tor browser, a specially built version of Firefox with extra security layered in. It's actually a crucial part of the Tor's security, because there's more to protecting yourself than just hiding your IP address.

The same principal applies to VPNs. A VPN provides part of the privacy and security package, but it's not the whole deal. It hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic for part of its journey across the internet – but not the whole way.

With a VPN, the connection between you and the VPN provider is encrypted, but the part after that, the connection to the end website, is not. Nor does a VPN prevent your computer from transmitting too much information to end websites, and your browser can very easily leak too much information about you and your activity.

So we're going to look at some of the simple things you can do to stop that – that is, to make your regular browser work more like the Tor browser. We won't go quite as far as Tor (which disables plug-ins) or recommend doing things like disabling JavaScript, which cripples a lot of web sites.

The following tips are going to focus on a few things that you can do without any real impact on how you use the web. We'll focus primarily on Firefox and Chrome, since frankly IE has fewer tools at its disposal for protecting privacy.