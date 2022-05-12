This HP 14s is the best cheap laptop deal available right now for under £250

Cheap laptops don't get much better than this HP 14s that's reduced by £100 right now at John Lewis. If you've got a budget of around £250 and need an everyday device then you should bag it while you can.

What makes it so good? Well, this HP 14s at John Lewis for £229.99 (was £329.99) features an excellent price for the spec, with an Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Most laptops in this price range usually feature weaker components and a much smaller storage drive so this HP 14 will outperform them with ease. That makes it a great choice for general use - whether that's browsing, sending emails, media streaming or doing basic office tasks. On top of that, it's also an excellent portable option at just 14-inches in size and with a 10-hour battery life.

We really haven't found another laptop available that can compete in terms of value for money. So much so that we've jumped it up to the top spot in our guide to the best cheap laptop deals available this week. We'd advise picking this up over a cheap Chromebook, too, as the boost to performance is so significant.

Today's best cheap laptop deal

HP 14s laptop: £329.99 £229.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 – No other cheap laptop comes close to this HP 14s from John Lewis in terms of value for money. If you need a capable everyday machine for under £250 then your money will be well spent here. The Intel i3 processor ensures good performance, while the 256GB SSD is loads of speedy storage for all your files and applications. At 14-inches, it's a very portable device, too.

