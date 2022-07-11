This Bose QuietComfort earbuds Prime Day deal is better than I dreamed

Well, Amazon Prime Day is here again, and although we've come to expect Bose headphones and earbuds to be a part of its offerings each time, I have to say that we didn't expect the prices to be this aggressive.

You can get the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for just £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) today, or the stylish and highly noise-blocking Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for just £175 (opens in new tab).

The Bose NCH 700 have been cheaper than this only once before, and this is the cheapest the QuietComfort Buds have ever been, by a long way. Bose has held these up as premium buds worth paying for (and in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we strongly agreed), and has avoid dropping the price too much… until now, when it's dropped it like a mic.

Today's best deals on Bose noise-cancelling headphones

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose headphones deals in your region.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: £249.95 £139 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £110: These noise-canceling earbuds from Bose are the perfect companion for commutes or walks – they'll help you listen to your tunes, podcasts and audiobooks without cranking the volume up dangerously to hear it over cars and wind and so on. Their noise canceling power are the very best in the business.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £175 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £174 (opens in new tab): These Bose noise-canceling headphones took a detour from the company's usual style, with very striking and cool results. Featuring plush ear cups and headphones, with a class-leading built-in microphone for taking calls, they're the perfect everyday audio accessory. The noise cancellation is top tier, and comes with 10 adjustable levels, so you can stop only as much noise as you want to.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have been around a bit longer than the QuietComfort Buds, but are still a favorite with us on TechRadar. Not only is the sheer tweakability of their active noise cancelation settings eminently useful, so you can dial it up or down as desired, but they look great, they're really comfortable, and we enjoy the sound a lot.

Both the QC Earbuds and the NCH 700 are top-rated for call quality as well as other areas, so they're ideal for your Zooms or Google Meets or what have you.

Don't miss this chance to pick up one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds or best noise-cancelling headphones for such a great price!