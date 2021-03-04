This Blink Mini deal will boost your home security

The best home security cameras let you check in on your home when you’re not there, but they’re usually costly so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has slashed the price of one of Blink’s smallest indoor home security cameras in the UK.

The Blink Mini, which is already one of the cheapest home security cameras on the market, has been reduced to £26.99 from £34.99, that's a 23% saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the Blink security cameras deals in your region.)

This isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the mains-powered security camera – it dropped to £24.99 around Black Friday last year – but if you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner it represents a good saving.

Today's best Blink security camera deal in the UK

Blink Mini Security camera: £34.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £8 off the cost of the Blink Mini indoor security camera, making it £26.99. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen for the home security camera that can record 1080p video, it’s been as low as £24.99 on Black Friday – but if you want a home security camera now this is a good deal, and we’re not sure when it will be discounted to this price again. View Deal

Blink Indoor Wireless Security camera: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering a 25% saving on the Blink Indoor Wireless security camera, making £59.99, instead of £79.99. This battery-powered device can be placed anywhere in the home, rather than needing a power socket close by. It also records footage in 1080p and Blink claims the batteries will last up to two years before they need replacing. View Deal

Both home security cameras can store video clips in Blink’s secure area online, this costs from £2.50 per month although the cameras come with a free trial. Alternatively, with a Blink Sync Module 2 you can store the video clips locally free of the charge. The Blink Sync Module 2 costs £34.99, but one comes bundled with the Blink Indoor Wireless Security camera.

