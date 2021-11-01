This 1TB NVMe SSD deal will be tough to beat – even on Black Friday

With November upon us, the early Black Friday deals are bound to start flooding in. In fact, a number of storage deals have already caught our eye.

For example, Amazon is currently offering this 1TB NV1 NVMe SSD from Kingston Technology for just $89.99, down from $104.99 (that’s 15% off).

The deal is only available via Amazon US, but the item can be shipped to the UK for an additional $7.22. Even with the additional charge, the SSD comes in at less than £72 at today’s exchange rate, which is still an absolute bargain.

Although there are bound to be plenty of excellent Black Friday SSD deals on the day itself, which falls on November 26 this year, you’re likely to be hard pressed to find a more affordable 1TB drive.

Even in the event Kingston drops the price even further for the big shopping weekend, the discounts aren’t likely to be much larger than the 15% on offer here. Plus, shopping early means you’re competing with fewer people for stock and are less likely to get caught up in shipping issues.

In terms of performance, the NV1 is said to reach up to 2,100MB/s read and 1,700MB/s write speeds. Although there are admittedly faster drives on the market (the very fastest reach up to 7,300/6,000MB/s read/write courtesy of PCIe Gen 4), this Kingston drive offers a strong balance between price and performance - and it’s still many times faster than a SATA SSD or traditional hard drive .

