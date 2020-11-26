These Sonos Black Friday deals are slashing the price of soundbars and speakers

If you’re in the market for some new Sonos speakers ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has big discounts on the Sonos Move, Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub across the US and UK.

Each of the three deals cut $100 / £100 off the speakers’ regular prices, making for a hefty discount on a host of Sonos products.

For those of you stateside, that means you can get the Sonos Move smart speaker for just $299 at Amazon rather than $400 – is a pretty substantial Black Friday deal. $100 off the Sonos Beam (also $299 at Amazon after the discount) and $100 off the Sonos Sub (down to $599 at Amazon after the discount) aren’t bad, either.

If you're in the UK, however, you can get the Sonos Move for just £299 at John Lewis – or the Sonos Beam for the same price, after a £100 for both models.

Sonos is reputable for its audio hardware, and for good reason. Sonos always boasts well-above-average audio, and is a great choice for soundbars or smart speakers, despite the occasional blind spot (the lack of Dolby Atmos in the Sonos Beam, for one).

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sonos deals in your region.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals (US)

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: $399 $299 at Amazon

Earlier this year we dubbed the Sonos Move the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent interconnectivity and 10-hour battery life. At $100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Amazon

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Amazon this week. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end.View Deal

Best Sonos Black Friday deals (UK)

Sonos Beam Soundbar (Black): £399 £299 at John Lewis

Sonos Beam Soundbar (White): £399 £299 at John Lewis

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: £399 £299 at Amazon

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: £699 £599 at John Lewis

