Save 50% off the best LG soundbars when you buy a brand new LG TV

Looking to overhaul your home theater setup? LG has a superb deal happening right now that'll help you do just that. From now (February 1) until April 12, 2022, you can save 50% off an LG soundbar when you buy a 2021 LG TV. That includes the best-in-class LG C1 OLED TV, alongside TVs in LG's QLED and NanoCell line-ups.

LG soundbars that are eligible for this deal include the LG SP11RA (reduced from £1,499 to £749), the LG SP8YA, which has dropped from £699 to £349, and the LG SN7Y, whose price has been slashed from £549 to just £274. All three are superb soundbars, with the SP11RA even featuring in our list of the best soundbars you can buy.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best deals available in your region.)

Today's best LG soundbar deals

LG SP11RA soundbar: £1,499 £749 when you buy any 2021 LG TV

Save 50% - The LG SP11RA is one of the best soundbars you can buy, especially at this reduced price. With support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X hi-res audio, this soundbar will help to deliver a fully immersive viewing experience in your home theater, and also comes with a subwoofer and two rear upfiring speakers.

LG SP8YA soundbar: £699 £349 when you buy any 2021 LG TV

Save 50% - Don't have the budget for the SP11RA? LG thankfully has cheaper options eligible for this deal, and the SP8YA is no slouch when it comes to audio, featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X hi-res audio support, and including a subwoofer along with the soundbar itself.

LG SN7Y: £549 £274 when you buy any 2021 LG TV

Save 50% - A fantastic budget option if you can't quite stomach the previous two options, the SN7Y is still a great soundbar packing the same Dolby Atmos and DTS:X hi-res audio support, includes a rear-firing speaker and 4K pass-through to ensure both video and audio are fully synced.

This is a fantastic promotion to jump on if you're looking to improve your home theater setup or get started creating one. Not only does LG make some of the best 4K TVs available on the market, but its soundbars are also well worth buying – especially at these discounted prices.

But why should you opt in to buy a soundbar? Put simply, a soundbar can elevate a TV's audio output far better than its in-built speakers can. Soundbars are designed to offer a truly immersive audio experience, and often provide a full-bodied, room-filling sound not entirely unlike one you'd find at a cinema.

As such, soundbars are an excellent choice for movies and gaming, especially ones that feature wide dynamic range, allowing the soundbar to pick up a huge variety of sounds both bombastic and subtle.

More LG soundbar deals

No matter where you live, we track all the best LG soundbar deals, allowing you the chance to find a great offer even if you're outside the region where the above deal is applicable.