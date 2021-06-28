Save 15% on this Philips Ambilight TV while you can

You may have heard of Philips Ambilight if you've been searching for a new 4K TV to buy for your home theater setup. These TVs enhance your viewing experience with dynamic mood lighting, which really draws attention and boosts immersion in a darkened environment.

Right now, you can save 15% on the Philips 58PUS7805/12 58-inch Ambilight 4K TV, meaning you can light up your home theater space with those fancy LEDs for an impressively low price. You can pick up this TV right now for just £424.15 (down from £499) when you apply the voucher code SAVE15 at checkout.

Worried Ambilight might be a bit intrusive? The above discount code currently works for the non-Ambilight Philips 58PUS7555/12 58-inch 4K TV too, which you can nab for £364.65 (discounted from £429). You can also buy the Sony Bravia KE65XH9005 4K TV for £873 (was £948). In both cases, remember to use the above discount code at checkout.

As slightly older models, all three TV deals featured above are well worth a look, especially if you don't have the cash for a cutting-edge 4K TV released in 2021. The Philips TVs, especially, are certainly a great deal if you're looking to upgrade your setup on the cheap.

We also can't understate the value of Philips' Ambilight technology. The dynamic LEDs are very impressive to behold in a darkened room, and help to immersively illuminate the surroundings of the TV, only adding further enjoyment to your viewing experience.

While the Sony Bravia KE65XH9005 is a harder sell, admittedly, you're getting a massive 65-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate support for the price, making it ideal if for example you like to play games at higher, smoother frame rates.

