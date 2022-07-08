LG C2 OLED TV drops to just £999 in this Prime Day-beating early TV deal

Well, if you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to make a new TV purchase, your wait may be over, because this deal on the LG C2 OLED TV at Currys might be exactly what you're looking for. You can currently get up to £500 off the C2 by combining a discount with a £100 code at checkout – this means that the ground-breaking new 42-inch LG C2 is now just £999 at Currys (opens in new tab).

If that's too small, you can also get the 48-inch model for £1,099 (opens in new tab), the 55-inch model for £1,399 (opens in new tab), or the 65-inch model for £2,199 (opens in new tab).

To get the final £100 off, you need to use the code VISION100OFF at checkout. At Currys, this can be a bit confusing – you need to go all the way through to the payment part of the process, and then there's a small link with a plus sign near the bottom where you can redeem codes. However, we've checked that the code does work, and so you'll pay the prices listed above.

The reason this is such an exciting deal is that the LG C2 has only just come out, and launched at a slightly higher price than we hoped. In particular, we were disappointed that the new 42-inch version (the first 42-inch 4K OLED TV to go on sale) was pretty pricey. Well, it's less pricey now! We hoped the price would fall, but this drop is faster and further than we dared to dream.

In our five-star LG C2 review, we lavished praise on the TV's processing, colours and excellent future-proofed features. At 55 inches and up, you also get a new brighter panel – but we've gone hands-on with the 42-inch model specifically if you want to know more about that.

Today's best LG C2 OLED TV deal

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best LG C2 deals in your region.

We summarised our LG C2 review by saying: "The LG C2 OLED is a fantastic TV that brilliantly showcases the screen technology’s best attributes: high contrast and excellent brightness. For your money, you’re getting vivid colours, a comprehensive smart TV platform, and a slick design that’ll look great in any home."

We've highlighted the 42-inch version here because it's such an interesting model – very few TVs offer high-end image quality and HDMI 2.1 features at such a small size. And now it's a much more palatable price.

But the whole LG C2 range is tempting at this price – there's a reason it rides so high in our list of the best OLED TVs, and in our list of the best gaming TVs.