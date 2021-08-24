iPhone 13 deals: here's what you should expect to pay on launch

Apple's iPhone 13 is currently expected to see its big reveal happen in September which means we really don't have long to wait now. But, of course in typical Apple fashion, very little is known so far.

Apple has perfected its ability to keep its smartphones under wraps until its big reveal, unlike some other brands (we're looking at you Google). Because of this, we're very much working on speculation, previous launches, and expert opinion to determine what we're likely to see.

The general agreement is that the iPhone 13 will look, feel and act very similar to its predecessor - the iPhone 12. With a similar style, design, colour set, and camera system, Apple is likely to be working on an incremental update here.

Equally, the pricing of the iPhone 13 is still very much under wraps. But like the specs and features, all leaks and expectations point to something similar to what we saw with the iPhone 12.

Luckily, we've seen a good number of iPhone launches go down in the past and can roughly determine what you will be likely to pay. Below we've broken down expected iPhone 13 deals and how much the handsets will cost you.

Compare iPhone 13 pricing to last year's iPhone 12 deals

When will iPhone 13 deals be on pre-order?

While no official date has been announced yet, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 in early September. In previous years, Apple has then given a few days in-between reveal and pre-orders, giving you some time to review the products.

We will be keeping track of any updates from Apple so check back here to see an exact date as we approach the day.

Will I get any free gifts with my pre-order?

Unlike other phone brands like Google, Samsung and OnePlus, Apple tends to shy away from offering any free gifts with its pre-orders. In past years, we've seen Apple include a year of Apple TV with new devices but it is highly unlikely we will see anything besides this.

Apple has also reduced the items that come with its handsets. They didn't include headphones or a charging plug with the iPhone 12 and the same is likely to also happen with the iPhone 13.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost unlocked?

Apple tends to keep very hush hush on its phone launches, revealing key information only on the day. With that in mind, we can't be as accurate as normal with our estimations.

Luckily, Apple has been pretty consistent with its pricing recently. The iPhone 11 cost £729, the iPhone 12 came in at £799 and we would expect Apple to keep in this range, likely costing the same £799.

It would be more likely that we would see the price increase instead of decrease compared to the iPhone 12, especially as Apple looks to bolster its 5G technology within its devices.

While we don't know exactly what other devices Apple will launch this year, we would expect some variation of the Pro and Pro Max models and possibly, another mini model.

The Pro and Pro Max models would also likely be in a similar price region to their predecessors, in theory putting the iPhone 13 Pro at £999 and the Pro Max at £1099. As we mentioned above, these prices could end up being slightly higher due to technological advancement.

iPhone 13 mini: £699

iPhone 13: £799

iPhone 13 Pro: £999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: £1099

iPhone 13 phone contract predictions

If you know that you would much rather spread your costs, then SIM-free won't be right for you; instead a contract will be the better way to go with your new smartphone.

Luckily, Apple tends to pull in just about every single retailer and network under the sun, giving you an expensive amount of choice if you would like to get an iPhone 13 contract.

We would expect to see the best pricing on this latest launch on one of the four main networks, most likely from Three or Vodafone. As a likely expensive handset, you will be paying a lot each month (unless you pour a lot into the upfront cost).

However, what we do tend to see on pricey contracts is a big data plan. Expect to receive at least 50GB on most iPhone 13 deals on contract.

iPhone 13 | Three | £35 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

We would expect the iPhone 13 to cost in the £40+ a month range when it first comes out. These prices will likely appear most over Three, O2 or Vodafone, with EE carrying slightly higher costs. At these kind of price points, we would expect a high data cap, possibly securing you 100GB from most retailers.



Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,115