iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 4a: Which device has the better deals?

The iPhone 12 might be the smartphone you're seeing in all the adverts right now, but is it actually the best handset for you or could the far cheaper Android competition be better in the Google Pixel 4a?

Sure, of the best iPhone 12 deals out there, it's likely you'll find one that will make you feel you're getting a good price. But the slightly older, but not old, Google Pixel 4a is far more affordable yet offers a serious amount of specs for your buck.

The iPhone 12 is no doubt impressive as it comes with the latest A14 Bionic processor, 4K Dolby Vision video capture, dual 12MP cameras, the latest iOS 14 and 5G connectivity plus IP68 water resistance and wireless charging. Then there's that new design that makes it for times stronger than previous models too. It's a very compelling offering.

But if you want a lot of those feature at a far lower price then a Google Pixel 4a deal could be a great option.

iPhone 12 versus Google Pixel 4a: spec sheet

The iPhone 12 has a dual lens 12MP camera setup but Google is now famous for how powerful it's single lens cameras are thanks to smarter processing. The result is some seriously impressive low-light photography skills and more which could place the two on a fairly even offering.

As for raw power, Apple claims its new A14 Bionic chip outdoes all. In real world use that or the Pixel 4a's Snapdragon 730G processors will both be so fast you won't notice a lag in the majority of situations. Undeniably though the iPhone 12 is far more powerful.

Battery life on both the iPhone and Pixel are never a feature to write home about but the Pixel 4a does take the lead in capacity at 3140mAh. With both devices you can expect a day of use on each, tops.

The Pixel 4a has a smaller display at 5.81-inches compared to the iPhone 12's 6.1-inch screen. Both are high-resolution though and use OLED for the best colours and quality.

Both phones come with 5G meaning superfast data delivery although for the Pixel 4a this will mean paying more to get the 5G edition. The iPhone 12 is more rugged with IP68 water resistance where the Pixel 4a isn't water-resistant at all. Also the Pixel 4a won't offer wireless charging like the iPhone 12 does.

Google Pixel 4a deals vs iPhone 12 deals

The iPhone 12, offline will cost you £799 while the Google Pixel 4a is priced at just £349. These are the SIM-free prices but if you can commit to a 24 month contract the below options might work out better.

Once you start looking at contract prices, the difference can grow even more, with the Google Pixel 4a available for prices as low as £19 per month with decent amounts of data and low upfront costs.

For the iPhone 12 you're going to mostly see deals in the £40/£50 a month and although they are unlikely to have upfront costs or they'll at least be low, it is much more than the Pixel 4a. To match the kind of monthly bills the Pixel 4a offers, you'll need to put a good £300/£400 upfront.

With this in mind, the Google Pixel 4a is obviously going to be considerably cheaper and arguably packs a far more impressive package in for what you are paying. Being able to get 5G capabilities and a top of the range camera for under £20 a month is exceptional.

But on the other hand, the Pixel 4a does fall behind the iPhone 12 on almost every area. Its 5G technology is more advanced, it has more camera lenses, a far more powerful processor, a higher quality display and for the Apple fans, most importantly it is IOS.

