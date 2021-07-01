Hurry – pick up this Hisense U7QF QLED TV at a stunningly low price

If you're after a brand new 4K TV for your living space, you might want to consider this Hisense U7QF QLED TV, which has been heavily discounted on Amazon.

Right now, you can grab yourself a U7QF for £495 brand new if you click into the 'New & Used' tab on the store page. Other retailers are offering the U7QF for £499, too, down from its original price of £599, saving you around £100. That's a discount we haven't seen since Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best deal in your region).

This makes the U7QF a great TV for first-time 4K buyers. Its eye-catching design and razor-sharp 4K picture betray its low price point, making the TV a solid purchase for anyone but serious enthusiasts.

Hisense U7QF QLED 4K TV: £495 £599 at Amazon

Save £104 - The last time we saw the U7QF go for this cheap was over Black Friday, so this is one deal you don't want to miss if you're considering picking up a new 4K TV.View Deal

We're actually not too surprised that the U7QF has been discounted again so heavily and so soon. It's a bit of an older model at this point, and has since been succeeded by the Hisense U8QF.

While the Hisense U7QF, as mentioned, isn't going to wow serious 4K enthusiasts, it makes a great starting point for anyone looking to upgrade to 4K resolution for the first time.

The gorgeous 50-inch screen and superb 4K picture quality make the U7QF a great choice for the discounted price. You're also getting healthy app support (so long as you won't miss Disney Plus), as well as Freeview and Alex built-in, making the TV a great choice for smart home lovers.

There are some drawbacks to consider, though. The U7QF's HDR support isn't the best, and there's some baffling apps we could certainly do without. However, neither of these truly get in the way of your viewing experience. But if you are looking for a TV that packs more of a punch when it comes to color, you might want to look elsewhere.

