Get the entire collection of Witcher books for just 99p for today only

Whether you're a fan of the games or the Netflix TV series and want to discover its origins – or you just enjoy fantasy novels in general – you can now save a massive 97% off The Complete Witcher and pick it up for only 99p at both Amazon and the Kobo Store.

The massive 3,500-page compendium that features every single book in the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski. This includes The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny: the two short story collections that introduce the gruff and sardonic monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. Much of this is what was adapted into the first two seasons of the Witcher Netflix series.

Alongside that, you also get the entire main Witcher saga that features the five epic novels Blood of Elves, Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake. Lastly, there's Seasons of Storms, which was released last, but is actually a prequel to the main saga and set between short stories in the first book.

Altogether, it's an unmissable bargain for Witcher fans and fantasy lovers alike as the individual books usually cost around £5 each. Best move fast, though, as it's only available for the next 24 hours.

The Complete Witcher: £29.99 99p at Amazon

The Complete Witcher: £29.99 99p at Kobo

