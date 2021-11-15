The best Emma mattress for all sleepers is 45% off for Black Friday

The Emma Black Friday mattress sale is now live and in it you can save up to 50% on a range of Emma products, including a 45% discount on the Emma mattress UK (the Emma Original), an affordable memory foam model that suits all sleeping positions.

The new discounts reduce the starting price of the Original mattress to £274.45 (was £499), while the Emma Premium now costs from £411.95 (was £749). There’s also 50% off the Emma Original Bundle, priced from £363.50 (was £727), which gives you the mattress, one or two pillows and mattress protector.

The Emma Original sits at the top of our best mattress guide because it’s fantastic value for money with or without a discount. So at 45% off, this is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals you can get if you want to sleep better (and feel comfier in bed) without paying the earth.

Emma Original mattress: was from £499 Emma Original mattress: was from £499 £274.45 at Emma

Save up to £404.55 - The award-winning Emma Original suits all sleeping positions and provides a comfy, body hug feel for cosy sleep. It’s made with a triple layer of foam and delivers good comfort and spinal alignment. This Emma isn’t as breathable as other foam mattresses we have tried, so if you sleep hot, check out the more breathable Emma Premium below. You’ll get 200 nights to try this one out at home, and at such a fantastic price, there’s nothing to lose.

Emma Premium mattress: was from £749 Emma Premium mattress: was from £749 £411.95 at Emma

Save up to £769.12 - The Emma hybrid is the better choice if you sleep hot as it uses springs as well as foam, so air moves more freely through the mattress, keeping you cooler during sleep. Emma’s choice of Airgocell foam helps here, while the brand’s own HRX foam is on board to keep your spine aligned throughout a variety of sleep positions.

The Emma Original has a medium firmness with three layers of foam offering good comfort for all sleeping positions. If you’re after a mattress with more support, then the Emma Premium adds a layer of coils to boost stability and firmness for heavier body weights, while an extra layer of high resiliency foam provides more stability.

Both mattresses come on a 200-night trial, plus there’s a 10-year guarantee and free delivery. All discounts are automatically applied at checkout too, so you don’t need a promo code when shopping this mattress sale.

The Emma Black Friday sale doesn’t stop at mattresses either: you can also save up to 50% on select bedding, including the breathable Emma Cloud Duvet now priced from £54.50 (was £109). We’re eyeing up the new Emma Hug Weighted Blanket, which is now priced £83.25 (was £129) thanks to a 35% discount in the Emma Black Friday sale.

Emma Sleep makes a range of popular bedding accessories, including pillows for sleeping, plus a good quality mattress protector, sheets, and four different types of bed frame. All of those are on sale too, with discounts ranging from 25% to 45% off.

You can also save up to £653 on Emma Bundles, with the biggest saving on the Emma Premium Mattress Bundle in a super king size. This is on a par with the Nectar Black Friday sale, which is also offering up to 45% off. The difference here is that Emma’s prices are cheaper, so you’ll save more.

