Don't miss this massive £620 discount on the 2020 iPad Pro

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro is down to the cheapest price we've ever seen after a massive discount of £620 on the largest 1TB model. The deal is available on both the Silver and Space Grey versions – and there's actually an extra saving of £10 if you choose to go for the former. So, in summary, you can pick up an iPad Pro for £849 at Amazon or £839 at Box.

To understand just how good this iPad Pro deal is you need to compare it to the lowest prices we've previously seen for the same 12.9-inch tablet with a much smaller hard drive.

In the past, the standard 128GB version has fallen £819, so for an extra £20/£30 you get just under ten times more storage capacity. This is also the first time the 1TB model has dropped below £1000, so it really is one of the best iPad deals we've ever seen.

It is important to point out that the last generation 2020 iPad Pro lacks the powerful M1 chip seen in the latest Apple tablet, which means it's slightly slower but also around £1000 cheaper. This is still a remarkable portable device for general use, then, with a crisp 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP camera and 10-hour battery life.

It's also great pick up for graphic designers looking for a more affordable tablet thanks to the Apple Pencil (Gen 2) support. If you want more info before you buy, you can dig into all the minor differences in our 2021 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro comparison.

Today's best iPad Pro deals

2020 Apple iPad Pro - 12.9-inch (1TB): £1,469 £849 at Amazon

Save £620 – This terrific deal on the last generation iPad Pro drops it below £1000 for the first time ever. It's also £1000 less than the latest model with 1TB of storage, making it a much more affordable option without compromising significantly on performance. It sports a whopping 1TB of storage, 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 10-hour battery life and Apple Pencil (Gen 2) support.

2020 Apple iPad Pro - 12.9-inch (1TB): £1,469 £839 at Box

Save £630 – Not a fan of the Space Grey colour or want an even bigger discount? You can save another £10 on the Silver iPad Pro at specialist electronics retailer Box. Aside from that, the tablet is identical, with the same huge 1TB of storage, clean 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, impressive 10-hour battery life and support for the Apple Pencil.

Whichever one you prefer it really is an unmissable iPad Pro deal if you've had an eye on Apple's high-end tablet for some time. We really don't expect to see any prices like this very often – and there almost certainly won't be reductions this large on the current generation model until the supposed 2022 iPad Pro has launched.

Do stick with us for even more Apple deals, too, including a look at all the cheapest MacBook deals and all the best iPhone 13 deals.