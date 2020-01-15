The best cheap phone contracts in January 2020: the cheapest plans for Apple and Android

Looking to choose cheap phone contracts over the world's flagship smartphones? If you're not fussed with flashy specs and intense camera set-ups, this will make a lot of sense, saving you a hefty amount of money overall.

But despite the fairly large price difference that now stands between those top-tier devices and its lower end brothers, the difference in specs between flagships and 'cheap phones' is quickly closing in year on year.

As technology gets better, so do cheap phone contracts with a number of affordable handsets rocking some high-end specs. The Moto G7 Power for example falls below £200 while still holding a 4000mAh battery and strong processing power.

And with many of the top retailers now releasing three versions of each phone - budget, mid-range and flagship - you can get a pretty strong emulation of high-end Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei phones without the price tag.

However, what constitutes a 'cheap phone contract' will be different for each person. With that in mind, we've split the choices into two separate comparisons below. The first contains the truly budget options with the world's leading cheap handsets.

Got a bit more cash to spare? The second comparison shows mid-range phones like the Galaxy S10e or Huawei P30 which are still surprisingly affordable and can still represent a much cheaper phone contract compared to the flagship phones lurking around.

Cheap phone contracts: FAQ

Is it cheaper to pair a SIM only deal and SIM-free phone?

If you've got the cash to splash upfront, going SIM-free could actually save you more money in the long-run. This means buying the phone without a contract, therefore paying the phone's full price in one go.

After doing this, you can then track down a cheap SIM only deal to pair with it. Find the right combination and you can easily undercut what is on offer on a contract. We have guides for both SIM plans and SIM-free phones, you can find out more below:

- SIM-free mobile phones

- SIM only deals

Does a cheap phone contract mean a weaker phone?

Not necessarily. As we mentioned above, phones have come a long way in recent years so even when you end up going for a much cheaper handset, chances are good that you will still be getting a robust phone in most categories.

Of course, you're not going to be getting the kind of cameras, processors, screens and other top features seen in high-end phones but big batteries, 4K video filming, headphone jacks, AMOLED displays and other high-end features are becoming more common in cheap phones.

What's the difference between cashback and cashback by redemption?

For some reason, cheap phone contracts frequently seem to come packed with a load of cashback. Obviously, no complaints from us as this only makes those phone contracts even cheaper! However, trying to work out how and when you're getting your cashback isn't all that easy - it comes in two forms:

Automatic cashback:

It's exactly what it says on the tin. You buy your brand new phone contract with no upfront costs and then you get some cashback. While 'instant' or automatic as it is also called is the easier of the two options, it does still take up to 90 days to arrive from most retailers.

Cashback by redemption:

This is the more complicated form of cashback but if you're committed, it could be the bigger pay-off. That's because this form of cashback tends to be pretty high, often saving you a few hundred on your phone. However, to get that higher cashback, you have to claim it back in instalments.

That means sending your phone bill to the retailer you bought it from a few times throughout your contract and getting your cashback is individual smaller lumps.

