Amazon's market-leading iPhone 12 deal is over - but now Currys has matched it

On the first day of Amazon Prime Day, the massive retailer launched the lowest price we'd ever seen on iPhone 12 deals. As you would expect, that went down a treat and now - as we roll into day two of the sale - that offer has already expired.

However, if you had your eye on a bargain price tag for the iPhone 12, not all is lost. While Amazon is no longer offering a discount on the 64GB model, Currys has snuck in with the exact same price tag.

And the even better news is that Currys is offering this price on all colours, including the Purple model - the newest and often most expensive version. Currently, you can get this device for just £669.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the iPhone 12, matched only by Amazon's sale yesterday. However, if you're more interested in the mini, Pro or Pro Max, Amazon is still the place to go, offering market-leading prices on Apple's other flagship devices.

Currys iPhone 12 deal in full:

iPhone 12: at Currys | SIM-free | £799 £669

During the first half of Amazon Prime Day, you were able to get this same price across Apple's different colours. Now, Amazon is sold out but luckily, Currys has matched that same price and it's on all available colours including the new Purple version. Normally the Purple device costs a bit more than other colours so this is a fantastic time to get it, offering the UK's lowest price with an £130 saving.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.