50 of the best Prime Day deals in the UK for day two – as picked by our experts

Amazon Prime Day is now in its second and final day. There are literally thousands of Prime Day deals up for grabs right now - so many, in fact, that you may run out of time before you've even had the chance to browse the lion share of sales.

That's where we come in. We've put together this handy all-killer-no-filler abbreviated list of the best Prime Day deals for those in a rush. Every one of these choices comes from our main coverage and ongoing live blog - and they're essentially our favourite promotions so far.

Many of these Prime Day deals are on products we've personally reviewed, so we're confident in reviewing them. Personal highlights so far? Probably, as expected, the wide range of lowest-ever prices on Amazon's own-brand devices, which are quite simply cheap as chips right now. If you're looking to kick-start your smart home setup, then it's a great time to be bargain hunting.

We've also got our eye on the best headphones in the world: the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which are currently enjoying a 24% discount(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (down to £265 from £350). You can also grab a premium Samsung QLED TV for just £599(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) – that's two incredible Prime Day deals.

50 of the best Prime Day deals in the UK

Best Prime Day deals: Amazon devices

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – Here it is folks - Amazon's best-selling smart speaker of all time for its lowest price so far. Today's price beats the previous record by £5 in total, yielding an absolute bargain price. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab) we found it to be decently loud, and thanks to Alexa it’s pretty smart, too. You can use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £74.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - This Prime Day deal on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 just beats the record low from Black Friday last year - by a whole £1, no less. At this price, Amazon's budget smart display is even better value than usual and it's an overall great choice if you're looking to add smart capabilities to your home on the cheap. Use it to make calls, stream videos, check the weather and news, or even use it as a digital photo frame. It's a very versatile little gadget indeed, and one that works great with other Alexa-compatible devices.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £27 - If you've got a 4K display, we'd recommend upgrading to the Fire TV Stick 4K model, which is the most popular device in the range. Now also at its lowest ever price (beating the previous record by £2), this streaming stick both features support for that higher resolution and all the handy Alexa voice controls for connected devices. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ for all you cinephiles out there.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Essentials bundle: £106.97 £61.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45 - Planning on taking a stack of books with you on holiday this year? Pro tip - save some money and baggage space by getting yourself a cheap Amazon Kindle. This Prime Day deal includes a price cut on the most basic model, a fabric cover, and a power adaptor for quick charging. While the most basic model in the range, the standard Kindle is still a great e-reader with battery time that lasts weeks, enough storage for hundreds of titles, and an easy-to-read 167 ppi glare-free display.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot two-pack + Meross smart plug: £118.97 £42.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £75 - While we're talking about super-cheap ways to kick-start your smart home setup, check out this Echo Dot two-pack plus Meross smart plug bundle. You'll not only get two of the latest Echo Dots here, which are fantastic smart speakers, but a super easy-to-use smart plug for controlling all your devices. A really great application for this pairing is controlling lights on the other side of your home - say, turning downstairs lights off when you're already upstairs and ready for bed.

Best Prime Day deals: laptops

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14a: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £100: With the rising cost of living, you might be looking for the most affordable device on the market, which is where Chromebooks come in handy. This HP Chromebook won't knock your socks off in regards to power, but for under £150 its ideal for web browsing. light office tasks and checking emails.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 1: £399.99 £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120: The Acer Swift 1 is a wonderful budget laptop with oodles of character thanks to its classy gold chassis. It's not especially powerful, but if you just need a device to get you online for study or web browsing then the 30% off on the Swift 1 is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Honor MagicBook X14: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £79: The Honor MagicBook X14 proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a gorgeous laptop, and now you can save even more cash thanks to the Prime Day sale. This capable machine is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD to store all your files, as well as rocking a beautiful QHD display.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: £699.99 £499.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £200: This laptop is a fantastic all-rounder. Powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel core i5 processor, a 1TB SSD and 8GB of RAM, it'll handle everyday apps just fine. It ships with Windows 10, but bear in mind that you'll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you want to use the latest operating system.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: £899.99 £749.97 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £150: The Acer Nitro line makes some of the best budget-friendly gaming laptops on the market, and this deal means you can save even more to put towards some games. The laptop is equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is plenty powerful enough to run titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.

Best Prime Day deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) Philips 43-inch 4K LED TV: £289 £198.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 – This the lowest price we've seen on this budget Philips TV, which is ideal as a second set for your main screen. It offers a slim design, sharp 4K image quality and lots of pre-installed apps for the streaming services like Netflix. Considering it cost £430 last year, this is a real bargain.

(opens in new tab) Hisense AE7000 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: £399 £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 - Here's a really decent mid-range set from Hisense on sale with today's Prime Day deals. At 43-inches, it's on the smaller side but the price is right and this is one feature-packed display for the money. Not only does it have Alexa built-in for full device compatibility, but it's also featuring support for HDR, as well as Prime Video, Netflix, Youtube, and all the other major streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia A8 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV: £1,699 £1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £500 - While it's usually LG OLED displays that get the lionshare of deals over big retail events, today's Prime Day deals are offering the stunning Sony Bravia A8 for its lowest ever price. The recipient of a glowing five out of five star review (opens in new tab) here at TechRadar, we'd happily recommend this one to anyone serious about their picture quality. With a gorgeous design, refined picture, and excellent viewing angles, it's easily one of the best TVs money can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K streaming stick: £39 £18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - An excellent alternative Prime Day pick to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Roku Express 4K is one of the better low-cost streaming sticks on the market. This 4K version allows you to stream all your favourite streaming services at high resolution and with support for HDR. It's one of the easier interfaces to use out there too. Today's Prime day deal beats the previous record low price by £2.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast: £59.99 £39.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Another great streaming stick deal for Prime Day, you can pick up the latest Google Chromecast for its lowest ever price today. Like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, this gadget opens up a huge library of streaming platforms for your TV as well as full compatibility with smart assistants. In this case, you'll get Google Assistant instead of Alexa.

Best Prime Day deals: smart home

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug: £12.99 £7.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 – If you're looking to make your home a bit smarter this bargain price for the TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug, which has been rated 4.5 stars from over 45,000 reviews, could be exactly what you need. This is an Alexa and Google Assistant compatible smart plugs, but even if you don't have a smart speaker it can connect to a smartphone app so you can remotely control it. Use it to switch off devices you've left on accidentally or switch them on based on a preset schedule.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack: £94.99 £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £62 - This is the lowest price we've seen for this twin pack of Philips Hue bulbs. Setup is as easy as downloading the companion Philips Hue app and pairing it with the smart home assistant of your choice (Alexa or Google Assistant).

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: £319.99 £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 - Retailing at £179.99 each, you're netting a 30% discount for two of Google's first battery-powered home security cameras. In our review (opens in new tab), we liked that this versatile camera is weather-proofed, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors, and it has some neat features including facial recognition and integration with Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - Google's battery-powered entry to the video doorbell market is one the best video doorbells we've tried. It comes in four colorways and offers facial recognition, clear footage during the day and at night, and easy installation, so we gave it 4 stars in our review (opens in new tab). If you're already in the Nest ecosystem, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 + Blink HD bundle: £164.98 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £109 - Here's one of the biggest Prime Day deals so far in the UK. This Echo Show and Blink HD bundle is all you'll need to kickstart your smart home setup on a budget. You get Amazon's excellent entry-level smart display plus a compatible smart security camera to help monitor movement and visitors outside your home for a third off the usual price.

Best Prime Day deals: Appliances

(opens in new tab) Nutribullet 600 Series Blender Starter Kit: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 – This hugely popular blender is 20% off right now, making it a great buy if you're looking to whip up some smoothies and juices. Its 600W motor can blast through whole veggies and fruits, while the 680ml cup is big enough to serve up a healthy breakfast or meal.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next: £150 £80 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £70 – The world's best coffee machine (opens in new tab) is currently on sale during Prime Day so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home – all for a little bit less than it would normally cost. While we have seen the Vertuo next as low as £72 in the past, it's been nearer £145 since February so this is still a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 5.7L: £89.99 £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £33 - Is there anything this instant pot doesn't do? It's 7-in-1 meaning that it is a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and food warmer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, 5.7L: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - Backed by 1700W of power, this air fryer can fry, bake and roast and reheat. It has a generous 5.7L capacity and the smart dial will adjust the temperature up to 205°C and cooking time up to 1 hour.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner: £319.99 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £140 - An absolute Prime Day classic and a top-seller at the retailer, you can pick up a super nifty Shark Cordless Vacuum for its lowest ever price today. Shark's vacuums frequently star in our rankings of the best vacuums (opens in new tab) we've tried, and for good reason. The brand is renowned for its market-leading tech, so 44% off on a Shark vacuum is always a good deal worth trying.

Best Prime Day deals: headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £175 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £174 - Chunky headphones are always a bold statement, but these Bose noise-canceling headphones are just as practical as they are stylish. Featuring plush ear cups and a built-in microphone for taking calls, these are the perfect everyday audio accessory.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds: £99.99 £69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – Though not exclusively available to Prime members, this deal on the Google Pixel Buds is worth sharing as they're now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen at Amazon. These mid-range earbuds offer best-in-class audio and excellent battery life compared to others in this price range, as we found in our Google Pixel Buds review (opens in new tab). They also excel with exclusive features when paired with Pixel phones or Android devices - making today's deal even better value for money.

Best Prime Day deals: mobile

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - Here's another non-exclusive pre-Prime Day deal that's happening concurrently - the lowest ever price on the latest Google Pixel 6. This Android flagship was already one of the best value devices on the market but today's discount makes it an absolute bargain. Check out our Google Pixel 6 review (opens in new tab) if you want to see our thoughts on this device. In short, it's got plenty of power thanks to the new Tensor chip, a decent screen, and all the camera excellence you expect from a Google device.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro (w/ free buds): £849 £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £299 This is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go for - this is basically a mid-range price, for a phone that sits on our list of the best mobiles. That's not a bad buy and you even get a free pair of Google Pixel buds thrown in for good measure. With a maximum saving of £299, we don't expect this deal to be exceeded over Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals: Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq. smartwatch | £179.99 £104.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £75 - Garmin's stylistic Apple Watch rival offers six days of battery life, Garmin Coach training plans, the Body Battery recovery function and all the usual sleep, health and notification functionalities. Not bad for a hair off £100.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | £299.99 £170.05 (opens in new tab)

Save £129.94 - Get an even bigger discount on the 245 Music. All the same great features, plus space for up to 500 songs, so the last tether requiring you to keep your phone on your person can be well and truly severed. All for a cool £170.

Best Prime Day deals: Gaming

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS5): £57.99 £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - The latest entry in Ubisoft's open-world shooter series, Far Cry 6 casts you as a guerilla soldier fighting to liberate the oppressed island nation of Yara. You can expect the usual offbeat gunplay and underdog heroes, and pick it up now for half price. Better yet, this Amazon-exclusive version includes the Jungle Expedition pack, adding more gear to your armoury and threads to your wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £13 - The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive. The only big downside is its lacking battery life.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD: £439.99 £284.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - Modern console storage can fill up fast, given the enormous file sizes of some games. That's why this 2TB internal SSD is a worthwhile investment for your PS5. With it, you're effectively tripling the amount of storage space available on your console.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix: £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: If you're not a fan of gaming on a small display then this Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix could be just what you need. There are a few configurations to choose from, but this particular deal will save you almost 30% on the 27-inch QHD model rocking a 170Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge over your opponents in competitive battle royales and shooters.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 OC EVO 6GB: £369 £245.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £123 - The single cheapest RTX 2060 on offer this Prime Day, this Asus GPU is the slimmer 2060, using the lower-spec 6GB configuration, although that should still be plenty of VRAM for gaming at 1080p. It's factory-overclocked and comes with two powerful fans.

Best Prime Day deals: back to school

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 portable bluetooth speaker: £119 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - An essential piece of kit for hanging out with your friends in the park or on campus. Get the JBL Flip 3 portable bluetooth speaker for its lowest ever price in today's Prime Day deals. Not only does this model feature great battery life, a rugged waterproof design, but you'll get a surprising amount of volume out of it.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore mini: £23.99 £16.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Just £16.79 for a portable Bluetooth speaker? That deal sounds unreal, especially when it’s from a well-known brand like Anker. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the Soundcore mini, it promises robust bass for its size and has a healthy 15-hour playtime. With a deal this cheap, it seems like a chance worth taking.

Best Prime Day deals: other